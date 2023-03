On Friday, the NBA announced a fine of $35,000 for Dillon Brooks.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/1oipEge3om — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 17, 2023

On Wednesday, Brooks shoved a camera person during the Grizzlies’ loss in Miami.

Here’s a look at the incident.

Yeah, that wasn’t great, and the fine seems appropriate.