Minnesota Timberwolves play-by-play man Michael Grady (left) with analyst Jim Petersen. Via Bally Sports.

With TNT Sports in the middle of broadcasting the NCAA Tournament along with their partners at CBS Sports, it represents an opportunity this week for one of the rising stars in sports media to make his debut with the network. Michael Grady will step into the TNT broadcast booth for the first time calling Mavericks-Kings on Tuesday night alongside Greg Anthony.

Grady is currently the play-by-play announcer for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Bally Sports North alongside Jim Petersen. He’s in his second season as the lead announcer for the Wolves after he spent five years as a reporter, host, and announcer for the Brooklyn Nets on YES. Grady got his start in Indianapolis as a radio host and PA announcer for the Pacers. In 2023, Grady won an Emmy as the best play-by-play announcer in the upper midwest.

Even if you haven’t heard Grady call an NBA game before, you’ve likely heard his voice narrate some of the ridiculous highlights from Anthony Edwards this season. His rise as an announcer coincides with the rise of the Timberwolves, who have taken a huge step forward this season as one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. They’re still in a fight for the #1 seed in the West in spite of losing All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns due to injury thanks to the incredible play of Edwards and others.

Looking at some of the highlights show why Grady is getting the call from TNT Sports as he brings a ton of energy to the broadcast as one of the top announcers working in the association at the moment. His call of Edwards’ heroics in Indiana as he single-handedly won a game against the Pacers earlier this month made the performance that much better.

ANT MAN SAVES THE DAY 🐜 Anthony Edwards scores 44 PTS and skies for an INCREDIBLE last-second rejection to seal the Timberwolves win! pic.twitter.com/lQUyMfbYSV — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2024

And then there was his great call of Edwards’ Dunk of the Year candidate against the Utah Jazz just a couple weeks later.

THIS ANTHONY EDWARDS DUNK IS DEFINITELY ILLEGAL IN UTAH pic.twitter.com/fnDCj9lD4L — Shahbaz Khan (@ShahbazMKhan) March 19, 2024

It’s not fair to compare every enthusiastic NBA announcer to Gus Johnson or Kevin Harlan, but Grady can definitely deliver in the big moments. He’s not good at just calling highlight reel plays, though – his overall delivery is ultra smooth and his work with Petersen is popular not just with Wolves fans, but respected around the NBA.

While this might be Michael Grady’s first assignment with TNT, don’t expect it to be his last appearance on national television. He could end up being an NBA announcing mainstay on the main stage for years to come.