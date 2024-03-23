Photo Credit: TBS

Many young athletes grow up dreaming of making the winning play in a huge game, and it’s a good bet that many of these kids hear Kevin Harlan calling that big play in their dreams.

Few sports broadcasters have ever brought such a perfect blend of excitement, great timing and an iconic voice to calling game-winners, and Harlan was at it again Friday, calling the thrilling finish of No. 10 Colorado’s win over No. 7 Florida on TBS.

With the score tied at 100, the Buffaloes passed the ball in to guard KJ Simpson, who put up a contested mid-range jumper. Harlan was ready for the call and didn’t disappoint.

“Williams to inbound. Simpson with it for the lead … Ooooooh! 1.7! 1.7!” the award-winning broadcaster called.

The Gators attempted one last long-distance heave that missed.

“Long shot, good if it goes! Colorado wins! The Buffaloes have won!”

"Williams to inbound. Simpson with it for the lead… OOOOOH! 1.7! 1.7! LONG SHOT, GOOD IF IT GOES! COLORADO WINS! THE BUFFALOES HAVE WON!" – Kevin Harlan 🏀🎙️🧅🔥 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/M974x7rqIJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 22, 2024

The sports world quickly checked in on X to praise Harlan’s call.

Kevin Harlan ftw https://t.co/v7BFfdMGwY — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 22, 2024

Instant classic Kevin Harlan call. What an ending https://t.co/jgmiFMdxfO — Jacob Felknor (@jacob_felknor) March 22, 2024

Kevin Harlan is a national treasure. He needs to be on the call for every big game. Every sport https://t.co/vgSjWxEjHP — Caleb Veer (@calebveer5) March 22, 2024

Kevin Harlan might be the best sports announcer working today. Always rises to the occasion. https://t.co/S96cZNcc62 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) March 22, 2024

Harlan has turned the game-winning call into an art form, and arguably no one does it better.

X user Jared Yeldell pointed out the Colorado shot looked like a replay of then-Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard’s famous Game 7 winner that knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2019 NBA playoffs.

If That Game Winner Was Familiar Its Was The Very Same Spot As The Game Kevin Harlan Called You Know What I’m Saying About The Shot & Bounce Heard Around The World & Toronto

Kawhi Leonard’s Buzzer Beater That

Send Embiid Home And Eventually Started The Raptors Winning The… https://t.co/xRFIgQXY4y — Jared Yeldell (@JaredYeldellMV) March 22, 2024

This Harlan masterpiece sounds as good today as it did the day it happened.

More recently, Harlan called game-winning plays by NBA star Steph Curry and Seattle Seahawks QB Drew Lock on back-to-back nights in December.

Kevin Harlan’s radio call of the Seahawks’ game-winning touchdown last night is ELECTRIC ⚡pic.twitter.com/VSKNvC3Cne — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 19, 2023

My only issue They shoulda let Kevin Harlan cook with the call 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/12OHxdzWtM — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) December 20, 2023

There’s no telling how many game-winners Harlan has called since he began his broadcastimg career in 1982. But fans will never get tired of hearing them.

