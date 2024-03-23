Kevin Harlan calls Colorado win Photo Credit: TBS Photo Credit: TBS
Many young athletes grow up dreaming of making the winning play in a huge game, and it’s a good bet that many of these kids hear Kevin Harlan calling that big play in their dreams.

Few sports broadcasters have ever brought such a perfect blend of excitement, great timing and an iconic voice to calling game-winners, and Harlan was at it again Friday, calling the thrilling finish of No. 10 Colorado’s win over No. 7 Florida on TBS.

With the score tied at 100, the Buffaloes passed the ball in to guard KJ Simpson, who put up a contested mid-range jumper. Harlan was ready for the call and didn’t disappoint.

“Williams to inbound. Simpson with it for the lead … Ooooooh! 1.7! 1.7!” the award-winning broadcaster called.

The Gators attempted one last long-distance heave that missed.

“Long shot, good if it goes! Colorado wins! The Buffaloes have won!”

The sports world quickly checked in on X to praise Harlan’s call.

Harlan has turned the game-winning call into an art form, and arguably no one does it better.
X user Jared Yeldell pointed out the Colorado shot looked like a replay of then-Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard’s famous Game 7 winner that knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2019 NBA playoffs.

This Harlan masterpiece sounds as good today as it did the day it happened.

More recently, Harlan called game-winning plays by NBA star Steph Curry and Seattle Seahawks QB Drew Lock on back-to-back nights in December.

There’s no telling how many game-winners Harlan has called since he began his broadcastimg career in 1982. But fans will never get tired of hearing them.

