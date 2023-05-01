After 59 seasons of calling NBA games for NBC Sports, TNT, YES, and others, legendary broadcaster Marv Albert hung up his headset in 2021.

At 81, it’s hard to imagine that the longtime “Voice of the New York Knicks” would decide that he needed to get back behind the mic, though stranger things have happened.

However, while a one-off appearance could still happen at some point, it sounds like Albert is very happy in retirement and not considering any kind of return.

Speaking with New York Post columnist Steve Serby, Albert seemed to make it clear that his only interaction with Knicks broadcasts in the future will be watching them at home.

“I miss it when I’m watching a great game, and during the playoffs,” said Albert when asked when he might come out of retirement. “But, I think 55 years of doing NBA is a very long time, and I was fortunate to be able to do radio and TV, and always felt that the best play-by-play announcers did a great deal of radio before TV. … My wife Heather and I are…I’m living a good life, put it that way.”

When Serby said that Albert will always be remembered by many as the voice of the New York Knicks, Albert demurred and shared some praise for his successor, Mike Breen.

“That’s very kind,” said Albert. “Mike Breen does a great job, though, and it’s a pleasure to listen to Mike and Clyde [Frazier].”

Albert also made a voice cameo on a recent episode of Ted Lasso and discussed how that came together.

“They called me because they wanted to me to voice over a Lakers-Bulls game, a couple of segments of ’91 in the Finals. I had to talk about Chicago’s Triangle offense,” said Albert. “And the lead character Ted Lasso, a very likable guy, is in a pizza place in Amsterdam, and he’s watching the game, and it gives him the idea of bringing the concept of the Triangle offense to soccer. He’s a coach who has no idea about soccer, he’s coaching this team. … It’s one of the things I’ve been doing now, along with being Mr. Binge TV … working out four, five days a week with a wonderful trainer one day, and watching a lot of NBA, Mets, Yankees, NHL, and a lot of reading. And also trying to check out my son Kenny on his hectic schedule of NHL, NBA, etcetera.”

It’s also worth noting that Marv says his favorite current TV shows include Succession, Bosch, Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Godfather of Harlem, which is a strong Dad TV Show lineup.

