NBABy Sean Keeley on

Behind a historic performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks completed their comeback, defeating the Phoenix Suns in six games to win the 2021 NBA Title, their first championship since 1971.

Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Bucks’ 105-98 victory. Coupled with his wild scoring, Giannis also snagged 14 rebounds and five blocks, giving him a playoff stat line that has never been seen before. No surprise then that he won the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award.

Here’s how the championship call sounded on ABC/ESPN. “That’ll do it. It’s over. The Bucks have done it. The long wait has ended…”

For a local flavor, let’s hear Milwaukee Bucks radio sportscaster Ted Davis give the people what they want. “Wisconsin, we’ve got a room at the top of the world tonight!”

“Let the celebration begin!” Indeed. Stay safe out there, Milwaukee.

[ABC/ESPN, NBA]

About Sean Keeley

A graduate of Syracuse University, Sean Keeley is the creator of the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and author of 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse related things for SB Nation, Curbed, Neighborhoods.com, and many other outlets. He currently lives in Chicago.

View all posts by Sean Keeley