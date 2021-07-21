Behind a historic performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks completed their comeback, defeating the Phoenix Suns in six games to win the 2021 NBA Title, their first championship since 1971.

Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Bucks’ 105-98 victory. Coupled with his wild scoring, Giannis also snagged 14 rebounds and five blocks, giving him a playoff stat line that has never been seen before. No surprise then that he won the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first player in our database to have 50+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ blocks in ANY PLAYOFF GAME pic.twitter.com/M7fc5KRE4g — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) July 21, 2021

Here’s how the championship call sounded on ABC/ESPN. “That’ll do it. It’s over. The Bucks have done it. The long wait has ended…”

The Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions! ? pic.twitter.com/nbKS454rQN — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 21, 2021

For a local flavor, let’s hear Milwaukee Bucks radio sportscaster Ted Davis give the people what they want. “Wisconsin, we’ve got a room at the top of the world tonight!”

"Wisconsin, we've got a room at the top of the world tonight!" ? The @Bucks radio call as the franchise captures its first championship in 50 years! pic.twitter.com/Y5yE67bTqj — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2021

“Let the celebration begin!” Indeed. Stay safe out there, Milwaukee.

