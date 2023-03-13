A burn-the-master copies-and-let’s-never-speak-of-it-again NBA All-Star Game is well in the rearview, and the NBA season is hitting its stretch run. With just over a month remaining in the regular season, League Pass is available at a discount and it’s a worthwhile investment.

I have been a League Pass subscriber for more than a decade, through both cable and streaming. I appreciate the accessibility – except, of course, for “in-market” telecasts on RSNs that like Orwell’s Oceania and Eurasia, have always been at war with providers. All hail the VPN!

But I digress. No matter if you have never subscribed to League Pass, or if you have only used it to follow a handful of teams, consider checking out the full catalog to get a flavor of the local broadcasts, familiarize yourself with future breakout teams and players, and immerse yourself in pro hoops for the home stretch of the season.

Atlanta Hawks

Network: Bally Sports Southeast

Broadcast Team: Bob Rathbun, Dominique Wilkins

Not the most fun way to start off this 30-team tour, Hawks play-by-play broadcaster Bob Rathbun passed out ahead of a game earlier this season in a scary moment. He returned after a brief absence, however, continuing to lend a familiar voice for older hoopheads like myself who remember his work on the Fox Sports Net Sunday afternoon ACC basketball broadcasts of the 2000s.

Perhaps it’s personal bias — Dominique Wilkins is one of my all-time favorite players from my childhood, thanks in part to the firm belief I had he deserved to win the 1988 Dunk Contest over Michael Jordan, an opinion reached entirely from repeat viewings of the Super Slams of the NBA VHS. However, it’s hard not to love ‘Nique as a color commentator for his lighthearted style.

He seems like he’s enjoying providing commentary on Hawks games, which makes watching Atlanta on League Pass fun.

Boston Celtics

Network: NBC Sports Boston

Broadcast Team: Mike Gorman, Brian Scalabrine

Playing for the Celtics means carrying the weight of legends every time you put on the green-and-white (or *shudder* black). The same can be said of broadcasting the Celtics.

There may not be a more iconic pro-basketball broadcasting voice than that of Johnny Most, whose calls of “Havlicek stole the ball!” and “Now there’s a steal by Bird! Underneath to DJ, who lays it in!” resonate with NBA fans of every generation.

But like Larry Bird created his own legacy independent of the expectations Bill Russell set for Boston, Mike Gorman carved out his place in basketball broadcasting lore out of Most’s shadow.

The longtime Celtics play-by-play broadcaster is one of the most influential broadcasters from the rise of cable TV into the streaming age, with his signature “Got it!” on made buckets a snappy, easily recognizable call. For years, he teamed with Boston Hall of Famer the late Tom Heinsohn who was, to be frank, the single biggest homer on color commentary anywhere in the NBA.

Brian Scalabrine had nowhere near the Celtics playing career Heinsohn enjoyed, but the longtime Boston fan favorite reserve is a more palatable commentator for viewers who don’t necessarily bleed green.

Brooklyn Nets

Network: YES

Broadcast Team: Ian Eagle, Sarah Kustok/Richard Jefferson

A bit of the author’s personal fanboying at play here, but the old cliche that he could read the phonebook and make it exciting applies to Ian Eagle. Oh, is the phonebook a dated reference? Wait until I mention watching New Jersey Nets games on the old Sportschannel via friends’ satellites with a starting lineup that included Derrick Coleman and Khalid Reeves!

Phonebooks are gone, Sportschannel and a New Jersey-based NBA franchise are both long gone, and the sweet tie-dyed blue Nets uniforms of the first half of the ‘90s are gone (save occasional throwback nights). In Ian Eagle, however, Brooklyn has a play-by-play broadcaster who can make a mid-January game feel destined to live on in history.

Eagle’s one of the best in the business with his smooth voice and straight-forward yet insightful presentation, while both Sarah Kustok — a former standout at DePaul under legendary coach Doug Bruno — and Arizona Wildcat/New Jersey Net fixture Richard Jefferson provide solid player perspective.

Interestingly, Kustok and Jefferson are both regulars on rivaling FS1 and ESPN daytime shows. I avoid such programming like the plague, personally, but rest assured there’s no residual hot-take commentary brought onto Nets calls.

Charlotte Hornets

Network: Bally Sports Southeast

Broadcast Team: Eric Collins, Dell Curry

While the Charlotte Hornets of today are not direct successors to the Larry Johnson/Alonzo Mourning/Muggsy Bogues teams of yesteryear, you have to appreciate the current incarnation’s efforts to emphasize the organization’s past. The inclusion of Dell Curry, one of the original Hornets, is part of that.

Play-by-play broadcaster Eric Collins, meanwhile, brings energy and enthusiasm that enhances the experience of watching a team that, to be polite, has not offered much reason for enthusiasm.

A special note is in order for Hornets sideline reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi, whose player interviews stand out as some of the most fun on League Pass.

Chicago Bulls

Network: NBC Sports Chicago

Broadcast Team: Adam Amin, Stacey King

Pour one out for the days of national team broadcasts. A benefit of growing up in the ‘90s was seeing the Chicago Cubs and Bulls via WGN, and the Atlanta Braves and Hawks through the Turner Networks.

The Bulls going to the regional network model wasn’t nearly the enraging development that the Cubs exiting WGN proved to be, but it does feel like a missed opportunity for this franchise to not have that same reach since the addition of Adam Amin.

Amin’s developed a reputation as one of the more beloved play-by-play broadcasters with younger audiences, thanks in part to the outstanding job he did with the Women’s Final Fours of the late 2010s.

He now teams on Bulls broadcasts with Stacey King, a player who did the dirty work in Chicago’s glory days.

King deserves a wide audience. He has energy on color commentary comparable in a favorable way to Charles Barkley’s presence on Inside the NBA.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Network: Bally Sports Ohio

Broadcast Team: John Michael, Austin Carr/Brad Daughtery/Mike Fratello

The Cavaliers qualified as League Pass gems a season ago, featuring a young lineup with standout rookie Evan Mobley and the promising SexLand backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Sexton is gone, but that created room for the addition of Donovan Mitchell, which has made Cleveland a dark-horse contender in the Eastern Conference.

Before Cleveland reemerged as a top team in the East post-LeBron, Cavs games were entertaining for the broadcasts with John Michael and the original Cavaliers star Austin Carr. Carr is now part of a rotating team with two more Cleveland legends in Brad Daughtery and Mike Fratello.

If there’s a Mount Rushmore of NBA analysts, Fratello has earned a spot there alongside Hubie Brown. “The Czar of the Telestrator” back in the day can still chew the scenery, as it were.

Dallas Mavericks

Network: Bally Sports Southwest

Broadcast Team: Mark Followill, Derek Harper

Part of what makes the League Pass experience so much fun is the familiarity the local broadcast teams have with the organizations and convey to the audience. Mavericks play-by-play announcer Mark Followill especially embodies this as a lifelong DFW native.

It’s neat hearing the action through the POV of a broadcaster who has come up along with the organization. Any time I’ve tuned into the Mavericks on League Pass, I have come away feeling like I learned something about the club’s history.

However, I’m bummed I missed the February 13th broadcast. League Pass has done away with airing local commercials in recent seasons, instead treating viewers to the feed from the arena. That means being able to watch halftime shows. I would have loved to have seen Followill officiating a wedding of Mavericks fans on Valentine’s Day eve this season.

Been working NBA games for 16 years. Seen a number of engagements… This is the first halftime wedding I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/mE0VDKCifp — Michael Grady (@Grady) February 14, 2023

Denver Nuggets

Network: Altitude

Broadcast Team: Chris Marlowe, Scott Hastings/Fat Lever/Katy Winge

Fun fact(s) about Denver Nuggets play-by-play man Chris Marlowe: The Gold Medal-winning volleyball player appeared in the awesome and vastly under-appreciated James Caan film Rollerball.

The Nuggets thus have the coolest broadcast team starting from this tidbit alone, but add that one of the most explosive scorers of the ‘80s offensive revolution, Fat Lever, is part of the color commentary rotation, and it makes Altitude’s telecasts that much cooler.

Detroit Pistons

Network: Bally Sports Detroit

Broadcast Team: George Blaha, Greg Kelser

George Blaha is one of the most iconic NBA broadcasters ever, a distinction gained through a half-century career calling periods of boom for the Pistons — including both the Bad Boys era and the outstanding teams of the mid-2000s — and busts. Unfortunately, this season is decidedly a bust for Detroit, but it’s still worth checking out the Pistons on League Pass to hear a legend.

Blaha missed the final month last season after requiring heart bypass surgery.

The episode could have understandably ended the career of a broadcaster who stands alongside Chick Hearn, Johnny Most & Mike Gorman, and Al McCoy as some of the titans who helped shape the NBA in an era of critical growth.

Greg Kelser, co-star of the Final Four-winning Michigan State team with Magic Johnson in 1979, is another local institute whose presence on the Pistons broadcasts gives it a unique feel — even if the 2022-23 team is arguably the worst in the NBA.

Golden State Warriors

Network: NBC Sports Bay Area

Broadcast Team: Bob Fitzgerald, Kelenna Azubukie

Certain franchises are easy to miss on League Pass, not because they’re bad teams but for how often they’re on national television. In gathering notes for this tour around the league, I came to the realization I rarely watch the Warriors League Pass broadcasts on account of the more intriguing Golden State matchups appearing on either ESPN or TNT. (Well, the intriguing matchups and the games vs. the Lakers).

Golden State’s local broadcast is interesting in that, over my limited exposure, it felt the most influenced by personality — personality in the sports-media definition of the word. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald having been the host of an AM radio show wasn’t surprising to learn.

Likewise, I can’t say it’s a surprise that Fitzgerald’s most memorable moment was the below exchange with Kevin Durant at the 2018 championship parade.

Houston Rockets

Network: AT&T SportsNet

Broad Team: Craig Ackerman, Ryan Hollins

Since the all-in investments put on rosters featuring James Harden, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook failed to produce a Finals appearance, it’s been an especially rough few years. An influx of young talent offers hope for the future, which could make Rockets broadcasts worth a League Pass viewing in the final month of the regular season.

However, it’s a difficult team to get a beat on because it seems to lack cohesion and identity beyond having individual scoring potential. The make-up of the Rockets roster is a metaphor for the broadcasts, and vice versa, which aren’t bad — it more just feels lacking in a clear identity outside of unabashed optimism for the future.

Indiana Pacers

Network: Bally Sports Indiana

Broadcast Team: Chris Denari, Quinn Buckner

Tyrese Haliburton’s absence with injury is one of the more disappointing developments of this NBA season, turning a young and exciting Indiana team with realistic playoff hopes into a march back to the lottery.

The Pacers were emerging as the clear League Pass gems of 2022-23 before going on a tailspin since mid-January, both for the quality of basketball being played and for the commentary team.

Quinn Buckner is an institution on commentary, particularly for those who grew up in the glory days of the NBA on NBC. His studio analysis after a stirring rendition of “Roundball Rock” still gives me childlike giddiness.

Coupling Buckner’s experience with Chris Denari’s energy on play-by-play makes for a quality broadcast made all the better when Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner are all clicking.

Los Angeles Clippers

Network: Bally Sports SoCal

Broadcast Team: Brian Sieman, Jim Jackson/Mike Fratello

Serious props are in order for Brian Sieman. It’s not easy following in the footsteps of a legend, but he’s done so admirably as the voice of the Los Angeles Clippers after the retirement of the outstanding Ralph Lawler.

Lawler made Clippers games must-watch League Pass offerings for his fun style (oftentimes alongside Bill Walton), which included the signature call of “Oh me, oh my!” and “Lawler’s Law” that the first team to 100 points wins. Sieman homages Lawler while giving his own spin on play-by-play.

Sieman teams with Jim Jackson, who I have always enjoyed as a TV analyst. The aforementioned Czar of the Telestrator Mike Fratello splits duties with his Cavaliers analysis to work on Clippers broadcasts, and it must be a nice change for Fratello compared to his original stint calling Clippers games in the ‘90s when they were the joke of the NBA.

Los Angeles Lakers

Network: Spectrum SportsNet

Broadcast Team: Bill Macdonald, Stu Lantz

Certain sights and sounds conjure images of Old Los Angeles, even as the city continuously changes and sprawls. No one will ever be more closely associated with the sound of L.A. basketball than the late Chick Hearn, but Bill Macdonald has done a damn fine job carrying the mantle.

It’s a shame the Lakers occupy national TV broadcasts so often, aside from the fact they’re a sub-.500 team that’ll be fortunate to reach the play-in this year. All those appearances on ESPN and TNT mean fewer opportunities to hear Macdonald on the call with Stu Lantz, who is an institution in Los Angeles.

Lantz’s tenure on color commentary bridges the eras from Showtime, to Shaq and Kobe, to LeBron. He offers a wealth of Lakers knowledge.

Kudos are also in order for Lakers legend James Worthy’s work in the studio show. If TNT ever needs to replace one of Kenny, Charles or Shaq on Inside the NBA, Worthy should get the first call — and not just because he spawned an iconic meme.

Memphis Grizzlies

Network: Bally Sports Southeast

Broadcast Team: Pete Pranica, Brevin Knight

Pete Pranica’s presentation style and voice are how I envision professors at broadcasting school coaching up a star student. That is to say, Pranica’s play-by-play is as straight-up and professional as it gets.

That makes moments like these all the more enjoyable.

Pranica and former Grizzly Brevin Knight have a ton of fun with commentary in a way that reflects the spirit of this Memphis team. Yes, there are lingering reminders of the Grind City style like Steven Adams, but the Grizzlies are integrating it with an uptempo offensive style.

The broadcast is a fitting microcosm.

Miami Heat

Network: Bally Sports Sun

Broadcast Team: Eric Reid, John Crotty

Kaboom!

Eric Reid’s signature call on 3-pointers is so much fun. Having grown up on Harry Caray’s HOLY COW! through WGN, I’m a sucker for an emphatic line that gets across the moment concisely without feeling too gimmicky.

Reid’s play-by-play for the Heat is encapsulated through his signature line, providing gravitas in an understated package.

Milwaukee Bucks

Network: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Broadcast Team: Lisa Byington, Marques Johnson/Steve Novak

One of the best broadcast teams on League Pass, period. I have enjoyed Marques Johnson since his days calling Pac-10 basketball on Fox Sports Net, and as the color commentator for the Bucks, he exudes passion.

A former standout for the Bucks (and one of the greatest college players of all time), Johnson’s insights on the game are woven in nicely with the comedic personality he showed off in the original White Men Can’t Jump.

Play-by-play announcer Lisa Byington is a pitch-perfect counter to Johnson. She’s an ideal straightwoman who illustrates the action expertly to pair with Johnson’s breezy style.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Network: Bally Sports North

Broadcast Team: Michael Grady, Jim Petersen

Minnesota has injected life into its basketball scene over recent years, from the fast-rising star of Anthony Edwards to the addition of Michael Grady this year as the team’s play-by-play broadcaster.

The young Grady has been outstanding in his first season calling the Timberwolves. Combining him with former Golden Gophers basketball standout Jim Petersen is a nice jelling of new school and old.

Among the best moments of the League Pass calendar in 2022-23 has been their commentary during the Timberwolves-Magic brawl in early February. But fighting aside, I hope this duo remains together for a while; they’ll only get better.

Coincidentally, that’s how I feel about the Wolves’ roster.

New Orleans Pelicans

Network: Bally Sports New Orleans

Broadcast Team: Joel Meyers, Antonio Daniels

You know how when the NBA’s original New Orleans-based franchise moved from the Crescent City to Salt Lake City – the least jazzy metro in America, if not the world – it kept the name Jazz? Hearing Joel Meyers on the call of Pelicans games reminds me of that.

Now, that isn’t a knock on Meyers, one of the most respected and longest-tenured play-by-play broadcasters in the NBA. For an organization as new and lacking in history as the Pelicans, particularly in a city known for its nightlife like New Orleans is, Meyers’ remarkably straight-laced style feels like an ironic partnership.

New York Knicks

Network: MSG

Broadcast Team: Mike Breen/Kenny Albert, Walt Frazier/Wally Szczerbiak

The Knicks are the penance New Yorkers pay for the successes of the Yankees and Giants. It can’t be easy following a team so historically inept, it gets clowned on by Pixar.

The heartache of supporting the Knickerbockers is eased having the voice of the NBA call games. Mike Breen is a joy to hear on play-by-play and lends gravitas of a franchise that, frankly, hasn’t warranted it in the years from the Y2K bug to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Breen isn’t BANG!’ing on MSG, another nationally vaunted play-by-play man in Kenny Albert ensures Knicks broadcasts are a League Pass must. Likewise, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, the man who defined style in the 1970s NBA, brings old-school panache. He’s an institution of New York sports broadcasting.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Network: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Broadcast Team: Chris Fisher, Michael Cage

The surprising emergence of this young, high-scoring Oklahoma City ranks among the better stories of this NBA season. With the Thunder looking poised in the next couple of years to break out the most the organization has since Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook exited, Chris Fisher gets to be on the ground floor of the emergence.

Fisher’s in his fifth year calling the Thunder, and I admittedly didn’t have much reason to check out his work in recent seasons. But tuning into OKC this season, his youthful exuberance is a perfect fit with the identity of this Thunder team.

Michael Cage is a pleasure to hear on commentary. One of the toughest dudes in the rough-and-tumble NBA of the ‘80s and ‘90s, his broadcasting style is much more jovial and fun than you might assume of a player who went about the game the way he did.

Orlando Magic

Network: Bally Sports Florida

Broadcast Team: David Steele, Jeff Turner

The Orlando Magic just might be the gem of this year’s League Pass rotation. The addition of shoo-in Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero provides the nucleus of a young, fun corps that may be one piece away from serious playoff contention by 2023-24.

Guiding the viewers through the ups and downs inherent with a budding young team are David Steele and Jeff Turner, who have been absolutely delightful to hear this season. The two — Turner in particular — exude genuine excitement about the young Magic.

Dante Marchitelli’s work on the sideline has also enhanced the experience, introducing viewers to the team in a way to establish a real bond. His interviews with Cole Anthony in particular are great; Anthony is one of the easiest players in the NBA to root for, and the interactions with Marchitelli are one reason why. That’s exactly what you want as an outsider checking out an otherwise rarely covered franchise.

Philadelphia 76ers

Network: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Broadcast Team: Kate Scott/Tom McGinnis, Alaa Abdelnaby

For the select few among us who have had access to Pac-12 Network in years past, we have known Kate Scott’s excellence on play-by-play. Her move to calling the Sixers was well-earned, and she brings professionalism with enthusiasm on the calls.

Alaa Abdelnaby is best known as one of the earlier stars of Coach K-era Duke basketball. Before landing in Cameron Indoor Stadium, he was a prep standout in north New Jersey. That New Jersey background landed Abdelnaby on the extremely short-lived Artie Lange Show about a decade ago.

I think it’s safe to call Scott and Tom McGinnis more reliable broadcast partners than Lange.

Phoenix Suns

Network: Bally Sports Arizona

Broadcast Team: Kevin Ray/Tom Leander, Eddie Johnson/Ann Meyers Drysdale

The Suns are Arizona’s only professional sports franchise rooted in old Phoenix, before the city’s population boom of the late 1980s. The organization is an institution in the Valley in a way that the Cardinals – thanks to decades of Bidwill ineptitude – and the Diamondbacks cannot be. Credit the Bally Sports Arizona broadcast for reflecting that with its ties to the organization’s past, featuring Old West font-and-sunburst logo uniform (still the best Suns look) era stars Tom Chambers in-studio and Eddie Johnson on color commentary.

E.J., the 1989 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, is a purple-and-orange homer through and through, but what can you expect of a franchise legend and fan favorite? Plus, it doesn’t detract from the insight he offers. That said, it’s nice when Ann Meyers Drysdale is on commentary and offers some of her more objective analysis.

Suns play-by-play is a tough job thanks to the long shadow cast by one of the all-time great NBA broadcasters, Al McCoy. McCoy’s signature “What-a-shot! Whataburger donates to Suns charities!” provided the soundtrack of the desert for generations. McCoy will also be the gold standard for Suns play-by-play, but both Kevin Ray and Tom Leander do solid work.

Portland Trail Blazers

Network: Root Sports Northwest

Broadcast Team: Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd

Cheering for the Trail Blazers these days has to be an exercise in frustration, as the organization features one of the greatest point guards in league history, Damian Lillard, yet is mired in mediocrity after numerous years of not quite measuring up to the Golden State dynasty.

Getting to watch Lillard in his prime is still a joy, and the Blazers commentary team of Kevin Calabro and Lamar Hurd does its part to soothe the pain.

Calabro and Hurd form one of my personal favorite commentary teams on League Pass. Calabro, formerly the longtime voice of the Seattle SuperSonics, is a consummate professional and one of the best basketball play-by-play broadcasters going. Hurd, a former Oregon State Beaver, offers quality local flavor as the color commentator.

Sacramento Kings

Network: NBC Sports California

Broadcast Team: Mark Jones/Kyle Draper, Kayte Christensen

There really isn’t a more cursed NBA franchise than Sacramento, starting with its nomadic existence. From Rochester to Cincinnati to Kansas City and Omaha to California’s capital, the organization traversed the nation – and very nearly ended up in Las Vegas thanks to the ill-fated ownership of brothers who were real-life Turtles-from-Entourage.

Think that Entourage reference is dated? Well, the old HBO series was at its peak the last time the Kings made the Playoffs, so it fits.

That drought will mercifully end this year with Domantas Sabonis getting his due as one of the game’s top bigs, De’Aaron Fox growing into superstardom, and the product on the court finally matching how damn good the broadcasts have long been.

Mark Jones is a fixture on ESPN, deservedly so. His style on Kings broadcasts feels different, in a good way. It’s like seeing an acclaimed dramatic actor crush it in a comedy. Kayte Christensen is one of my favorite color commentators anywhere on the League Pass dial.

San Antonio Spurs

Network: Bally Sports Southwest

Broadcast Team: Bill Land, Sean Elliott

My father was a born-and-raised San Antonian who attended Spurs games at the Hemisfair Arena back in the ABA era. He raised a son on the Spurs teams with David Robinson and Sean Elliott, which added Tim Duncan through fortuitous injuries. The Memorial Day Miracle. Unexpected contributions in the 2003 run from Steve Kerr and Speedy Claxton. Robert Horry’s heroics in 2005 and the rise of Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

All that is to say following the Spurs for the previous 30 years spoiled me. Tuning into the team’s broadcasts in the 2020s can be a gut-wrenching experience — not because of the quality of the commentary team.

Rather, Bill Land has been on play-by-play since the peak of the Spurs dynasty (yes, it was a dynasty) and one of the most beloved players in franchise history, Sean Elliott, is similarly loved as an analyst. Hearing them while the 2022-23 Spurs fumble to the bottom of the Western Conference is a harsh reminder of how far the organization has fallen.

Toronto Raptors

Network: TSN

Broadcast Team: Matt Devlin, Jack Armstrong/Alvin Williams

Going North of the Border to the nation’s only NBA franchise offers a fun peek into the basketball culture of Canada. The irony there, however, is that play-by-play man Matt Devlin is originally from Syracuse — and, no, not Newhouse!

Though a Syracuse native, he didn’t attend the celebrated sports-broadcaster factory at SU, instead graduating from the Orange’s BIG EAST, errrr, ACC rival Boston College. And though an American by birth, his Canadian-inspired signature calls are a fun addition to the broadcast.

And while not part of the League Pass experience, I enjoy broadcast network TSN’s Raptors Tonight on YouTube, which often features color commentator Jack Armstrong.

Utah Jazz

Network: AT&T SportsNet

Broadcast Team: Craig Bolerjack, Thurl Bailey

The 2022-23 Jazz offer a ringing endorsement of why League Pass is such a great, annual investment: Here’s a team that was broken up in the offseason and projected to finish at the bottom of the conference, but with a young, breakout star in Lauri Markannen has become one of the most fun stories in the NBA.

Utah doesn’t get on national TV, either, so League Pass is the way to follow them. And it’s a delight following this team not just for its unexpected playoff contention, but for the high quality of its broadcasts.

Craig Bolerjack has been a play-by-play broadcaster I have enjoyed for years thanks to his work calling the Pac-10/12 in the Fox Sports Net days. Holly Rowe, arguably the preeminent sideline reporter in sports currently, does fantastic work on Utah broadcasts. Follow the Jazz on League Pass enough times, and you feel like you have a good sense of the identity of the team.

Washington Wizards

Network: NBC Sports Washington

Broadcast Team: Chris Miller, Drew Gooden

Washington features one of the freshest broadcast teams in the NBA with Chris Miller taking over play-by-play duties just this season. Miller’s been terrific in the role, playing off Drew Gooden nicely and giving Wizards calls plenty of enthusiasm. Washington also has one of the best, young contributors to an NBA broadcast with Meghan McPeak. The Mystics play-by-play commentator doubles duty with sideline reports for the Wizards and has quickly stood out as one of the top broadcasters in that position on League Pass.