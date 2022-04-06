Los Angeles Lakers analyst Stu Lantz lacked faith in the team’s ability to keep their playoff hopes alive Tuesday night, and for good reason. Despite entering the season with championship aspirations six months ago, the Lakers are a bad basketball team.

Playing in a must win scenario, the Lakers entered Tuesday night desperately clinging to their playoff hopes against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns. Even though the odds were stacked against them, Lantz likely planned on tempering his doubt during the broadcast. But shortly before tipoff, Lantz was caught on a hot mic expressing the same truth that most Lakers fans were feeling after what’s been a brutally disappointing season.

Stu Lantz has no faith in this iteration of the Lakers: pic.twitter.com/nKIdx7L9Oh — _⏳Loading…??‍♂️ (@0_oBrB) April 6, 2022

“SOS, DD,” Lantz could be heard saying after a few mic checks during pregame warmups. “Get this over with. Put us out of our misery.”

Urban Dictionary states “SOS DD” is an acronym for “same old sh*t, different day.”

The audio was not broadcast on the Lakers TV network Spectrum SportsNet, but it was heard on the YouTube TV 4K feed.

Phoenix took Lantz’s request to heart and dominated the Lakers 121-110, ending any bleak hopes they still had of advancing to the NBA Play-In Tournament for a chance at the playoffs. LeBron James didn’t even suit up for the game as he nursed an ankle injury.

Many analysts picked the Lakers to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals this season after they acquired point guard Russell Westbrook last summer. But Westbrook’s addition team only added to the misery felt by Lantz and other Lakers fans this season as the team approaches a reprehensible 50 losses.