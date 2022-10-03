The LA Clippers are sticking with Bally Sports.

Per the LA Times, the Clippers have a new multi-year deal with Bally Sports. The team’s previous deal with their RSN expired over the summer, though it was never expected they’d move on. Per the Times, “the sides were described for weeks as close to a renewal” before the deal got done.

Terms have not been reported aside from it being a multi-year pact. The Clippers are one of many teams whose games will be available in-market without a cable subscription through Bally Sports+.

In addition to the deal with Bally Sports, the Clippers have a deal with KTLA, which will allow all four preseason games and 11 regular season games to be aired on the over-the-air CW affiliate. 63 games will air on Bally Sports, with the remainder airing nationally.

The Times also notes that the team’s broadcasters from last season will return. Brian Sieman will be the Clippers play by play broadcaster, with Jim Jackson and Mike Fratello rotating analyst work and Jaime Maggio and Kristina Pink serving as reporters.

