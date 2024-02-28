Photo credit: NBA Today

Kendrick Perkins shifted the NBA MVP vote toward Joel Embiid last year. And he might be doing the same thing with Domantas Sabonis this season.

Wednesday afternoon on ESPN’s NBA Today, the show discussed favorites for the league’s MVP award. After going through the favorites and pitching Jayson Tatum as his leading candidate, Perkins suggested a similar case could be made for Sabonis.

Kendrick Perkins says a case can be made for Domantas Sabonis for NBA MVP pic.twitter.com/xtJUnRtvVN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 28, 2024



“We can make a compelling argument for all guys when it comes down to Jokić, when it comes down to SGA, it could come down to Donovan Mitchell, Luka. All these guys are gonna put up historical numbers in today’s game.

“Hell, if we want to make a case, why are we not saying anything about Sabonis?” Perkins said, garnering a laugh from his co-hosts. “If we’re going based on numbers, Sabonis is leading the NBA in triple-doubles. He’s also leading the league in double-doubles.”

Sabonis isn’t going to win the NBA MVP this season, but it’s not a suggestion that deserved to be laughed at. Averaging 20 points per game, 13 rebounds, and more than eight assists paired with already garnering 21 triple-doubles this season for a playoff bound team is certainly worthy of top-5 consideration.

The Sacramento Kings are only the seventh seed in a crowded bottom half of the Western Conference playoff picture. But Russell Westbrook once won the MVP award for the sixth seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. And triple-doubles were the biggest reason why.

The most surprising part about Perkins suggesting that Sabonis is worthy of MVP consideration, however, is the fact that almost exactly one year ago he was against the idea of Nikola Jokić winning the award for a third straight season. Perkins went on to imply MVP voters held a racial bias against the league’s Black players, which led to an uncomfortable interaction on First Take with JJ Redick.

At the time of the implication, Jokić appeared destined to win his third consecutive MVP. But Embiid became the betting favorite to win the award in the following weeks and was ultimately named NBA MVP last season.

One year later, Perkins is shining a light on Sabonis, who is white, as an MVP candidate. Should Sabonis win the MVP this season? No. But it’s not an idea that deserves to be laughed at.

[NBA Today]