Credit: YES

One day, when we rank the most memorable Brooklyn Nets-related plays of James Harden’s NBA career, his errant pass to broadcaster Ian Eagle is almost certainly going to be in the top three.

Now playing for the Los Angeles Clippers after his most recent forced trade, Harden was on the visiting team bench in Barclays Center on Wednesday night, just one and a half seasons since his disappointing tenure with the Nets ended in a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers.

During the second quarter, with the Clippers leading the Nets 23-19, Harden caught a pass in the corner and was immediately covered by a defender. Without too many available options, he launched the ball to the other side of the court. However, the ball lobbed through the air and past one of his Clippers’ teammates, right into the lap of YES play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle, who reacted how only he could.

"That's comin' my way! I got it. Unbelievable. I could see it from the beginning… That might have been my greatest call in NBA history. I knew it from the second it left his hand… I also have tea all over my lap." Ian Eagle receives James Harden's errant pass ??️? pic.twitter.com/TmBxq5CLaS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 9, 2023

“That’s comin’ my way! I got it. Unbelievable. I could see it from the beginning… That might have been my greatest call in NBA history,” said Eagle. “I knew it from the second it left his hand… I also have tea all over my lap.”

I have coffee all over mine,” added Susan Kustok.

It wasn’t the most enjoyable experience for Harden on Wednesday, as Nets fans booed him and chanted “Daryl Morey” while he was shooting free throws.

[AA on Twitter, YES]