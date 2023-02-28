Giannis Antetokounmpo has a reputation for being the nice guy.

Across the league, he’s created the persona of a superstar athlete, who will take time to be sweet and caring toward young fans. Fellow players recognize it as well. But now, it has to stop.

It’s time for the two-time MVP to talk trash. Well, at least for fun.

Giannis stopped by “The Daily Show” when host Hasan Minhaj challenged him to read some trash talk that he had written about fellow NBA superstars.

It. Was. Amazing.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) has all the smoke for his NBA brethren Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, and Kevin Durant ? pic.twitter.com/76w5wk0RHN — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 28, 2023

“Listen Luka [Doncic],” Giannis said. “Even though you’re running with Kyrie [Irving], and you have him on your team, I’m coming for you guys.”

Before the next line, Giannis really played into his nice guy role and said he wasn’t going to be able to say it out loud. So Minhaj took care of it for him.

“What’s up Luka?! Even though you’re running with Kyrie, the scouting report is out on you,” Minhaj said. “You got sausage arms and cankles. My man — for a dude from Slovenia, you sure look like a dude from Alabama.”

Giannis just couldn’t do it. Perhaps the Milwaukee Bucks superstar could give it a try with Nikola Jokić?

“Joker, how are you going to make it through the finals when you look like you can barely make it through a Burger King drive-thru?”

It was too good.

This was pretty PG all things considered, but what if Giannis went after a guy like Kevin Durant?

“You keep joining these super teams to win an NBA title, how about we work out together sometime so I can teach you how to carry your own team?”

OMG.

We could imagine what KD’s reaction was.

KD wasn't a fan of this joke from Peyton Manning ? pic.twitter.com/MEzEqNBetu — ESPN (@espn) May 17, 2020

Don’t worry, Giannis quickly made sure to let KD know respects him as a player, and even said he was his favorite player growing up.

Just can’t shake that nice guy mentality.

Maybe Giannis should just stick to the dad jokes for his own safety.

[The Daily Show]