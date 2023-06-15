On Thursday, Meadowlark and Backstage Media announced a new documentary about NC State and Denver Nuggets legend David “Skywalker” Thompson.

The film will be directed by Nelson George, who most recently directed the HBO Willie Mays documentary Say Hey, Willie Mays!

Here are some quotes from George and Meadowlark CEO John Skipper about their appreciation for Thompson.

“Watching David Thompson on TV, when he starred at North Carolina State, was my introduction to the beauty of above the rim basketball,” said George. “His professional career coincided with the ABA/NBA merger and the transformation of the game. I am honored to be part of introducing his vital legacy to the current generation of basketball fans.” “David Thompson was my favorite player growing up and I still believe he is a candidate for the best non-center college basketball player of all time,” said Meadowlark CEO, John Skipper. “It is a labor of love to have the opportunity to participate in telling his remarkable story.” “My fondest basketball memories are of David Thompson, whether it was watching him lead NC State to the title in 1974, sneaking into Denver’s McNichols Arena to see him defy gravity or conversing with Michael Jordan about his idol’s greatness, said Backstage Managing Partner, John Marvel.” “There is no better time than now for an audience to learn the legend of David Skywalker.”

We’re still too far out for a release date or outlet to be announced. However, as the release notes, 2024 is the 50th anniversary of NC State’s 1974 NCAA Championship, so I wouldn’t be surprised if next March is being targeted for the doc’s release.

Anyway, we’ll keep an eye out for more details on this doc as the year goes on.