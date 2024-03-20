Photo credit: FS1

The joint podcast venture between LeBron James and JJ Redick is being enjoyed by a lot of basketball fans. And then there is Craig Carton.

James and Redick released the debut episode of their joint podcast Mind the Game this week. During the podcast premiere, James said he isn’t sure whether he chose basketball or basketball chose him. This from a person who was literally dubbed “The Chosen One” by Sports Illustrated when he was a high school junior before embarking on an NBA career fit for a king.

While LeBron’s innocuous admission triggered some of his critics, Carton took issue with Redick for allowing The Chosen One to gloat.

“This guy is such a clown now,” Carton said of James. “This was such an aggressive tongue bathing of each other yesterday, that it’s 10 minutes of my life I’m never gonna get back and I’m in a worse place in my life for having watched this garbage yesterday.”

And after Carton ripped LeBron James and JJ Redick for the “garbage” they’re creating through their basketball podcast, the former WFAN radio host offered up what he considers to be a more quality viewing experience on his FS1 show.



“JJ Redick’s there like…Like he’s got two Shake Weights in his hand,” Carton said while emulating the Shake Weight shaking motion and making some heavy breathing sounds to intimate Redick was sucking off LeBron on the podcast. “Like, ‘Oh yeah, LeBron. Give it to me, Daddy!’ Like, shut up.

“I’m sorry, that was a little aggressive,” Carton quickly added, a claim that drew absolutely no pushback from his Wednesday co-hosts Willie Colon, Tim Hardaway, and David Jacoby.

In the history of the world, there has never been a person who went from laughing to raising eyebrows as quickly as Colon did while watching Carton at that moment.

As Awful Announcing’s Brendon Kleen wrote, the LeBron James and JJ Redick podcast is not for everyone. It’s for basketball nerds and aspiring hoopers, more than it might be for the average fan. But for everyone else, you can now have Craig Carton’s Shake Weight display in the archives.

[The Carton Show]