When it comes to the 2024 presidential election, the campaign of third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) has received no shortage of attention this week — particularly in the sports world.

The news that RFK Jr. is considering Aaron Rodgers as his running mate has resulted in plenty of reactions, especially after CNN reported that the New York Jets quarterback has previously shared conspiracy theories regarding the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting.

On Thursday’s episode of MSNBC’s Katy Tur Reports, the show’s host discussed the possibility that RFK Jr. could make Rodgers his running mate. And as the conversation shifted to another celebrity who has been floated as a potential vice president candidate, TV host Mike Rowe, Tur suffered an embarrassing slip of the tongue.

“Mike Rowe has come out and said, ‘I’m not going to talk about discussions.’ But he said he likes RFK Jr. and likes some of his ideas regarding work,” Tur said. “Would Mike Rowe as his running mate help him suck off — excuse me, I’m going to be on the internet now, God — suck up anymore voters?”

On MSNBC yesterday, after talking Aaron Rodgers as RFK Jr. VP candidate, Katy Tur had quite the phrasing on TV host Mike Rowe. "Would Mike Rowe as his running mate help him suck off, or suck up, excuse me. I'm going to be on the internet now, god. Suck up any more voters?" pic.twitter.com/0Xcgh86JVl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 15, 2024

Yes, Katy, you are, in fact, going to wind up on the internet for this. Hello, it’s us. The internet.

Look, live TV is hard and when you fill as many hours over the course of your career as Tur has, you’re going to make some unintentional mistakes. Unfortunately this one — despite the very serious subject matter — happened to be funny. Tur even acknowledged as much, as she quickly and professionally composed herself before moving the conversation forward.

Clips, however, live forever. And we wouldn’t be living up to our name of “Awful Announcing” if we didn’t call attention to this particular slip-up, which happened to occur during a conversation about a high profile NFL quarterback.

