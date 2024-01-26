Photo credit: Inside the NBA

If the NBA wants Charles Barkley to attend this season’s All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, they better make sure Jalen Brunson is there first.

The voting results for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game starters were announced Thursday and New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was the most glaring snub. Brunson was kept out of the Eastern Conference’s starting backcourt by Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton and Charles Barkley took notice on Inside the NBA.

“I would have love to see Jalen Brunson as a starter…he made the Knicks relevant for the first time since Patrick Ewing.” Chuck’s reaction to Jalen Brunson not being named an All-Star starter pic.twitter.com/kK2Y3uM0sA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2024



“I’m never gonna show throw shade at Dame Lillard,” Barkley said. “I love him as a person and as a player, but I would have loved to see Jalen Brunson be a starter.”

Barkley went on to praise Brunson for making the Knicks “relevant for the first time since Patrick Ewing,” which subsequently throws some shade at Carmelo Anthony. But Brunson has been the best free agent signing in Knicks history and one of the best in NBA history from the standpoint of exceeding expectations.

“I I guarantee you if the Knicks would be honest with you, they didn’t think he was gonna be this good,” Barkley said. “They thought he would be an upgrade.”

The Knicks thought Brunson would be an upgrade, no one expected him to be an All-Star and maybe that’s part of why he was snubbed from the team altogether last year, and snubbed from the starters this season. Brunson’s rapid rise to stardom in New York hasn’t garnered much national and international appeal. But the Knicks point guard still has an opportunity to be selected this season as an All-Star reserve by the 30 NBA coaches. And in case they needed any nudging toward voting for Brunson, Barkley provided that.

During a highlight from the Knicks 122-84 win over the Denver Nuggets Thursday night, Ernie Johnson noted Brunson is “now hoping that the coaches make him an All-Star,” which prompted a surprising promise from Barkley.

Barkley put some pressure on the NBA coaches to give Jalen Brunson the All-Star nod pic.twitter.com/JNlutNqkKN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 26, 2024



“I’ll tell you what, if he ain’t going, Chuck ain’t going,” Barkley said, vowing to skip the 2024 NBA All-Star Game if Brunson gets snubbed yet again.

As a Knicks fan, I hope Brunson gets selected to his first All-Star Game. As a media fan, I’m quietly hoping Brunson gets snubbed to elicit what could be an epic rant from Barkley. Obviously, with TNT airing the All-Star Game, Barkley must and will be there for it. But it would be interesting to watch him pull a Chris “Mad Dog” Russo-like retraction by attending the weekend in Indianapolis even if Brunson isn’t there. Then again, if any sports media personality has built up enough clout to see a boycott through, it’s probably Barkley.

[Inside the NBA]