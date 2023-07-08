Jul 7, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dives for the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Days before his Summer League debut in Las Vegas, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama experienced his first brush with controversy, enduring public scrutiny for an incident involving Britney Spears, of all people. Spears would explain her side of the story on Twitter, insisting she merely tapped the French phenom on the shoulder when she approached him outside a restaurant. Wembanyama’s body guard prevented the “Oops! … I Did It Again” singer from getting any closer, dislodging her glasses while nearly knocking Spears to the ground.

No charges were filed, though Spears’ rabid fanbase was left seething, outraged at Wembanyama’s security detail for disrespecting one of the defining popstars of a generation. In a masterful display of pettiness, the “Britney Army” was out in full force Friday night, celebrating Wembanyama’s struggles against the Charlotte Hornets.

BRITNEY SPEARS > VICTOR WEMBANYAMA pic.twitter.com/Kb2Uv9wbm0 — vito ☘️?? (@kiddkazzy) July 8, 2023

Victor Wembanyama the walking twig got smacked and his reaction’s priceless. That Britney voodoo is real pic.twitter.com/EYsaw1FQpS — Britney’s Fan Account (@britneyarmyMYS) July 8, 2023

Britney Spears stans watching summer league ball just to troll is elite level hating ?? https://t.co/1nw3xFJuUH — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) July 8, 2023

The Britney stans are out in full force roasting Victor Wembanyama’s lackluster Summer league debut pic.twitter.com/baA5kYtaTY — KFC Radio (@KFCradio) July 8, 2023

Still bitter from what transpired Wednesday at the ARIA Hotel, fans of Spears took a victory lap at Wembanyama’s expense, gloating over the seven-footer’s disastrous 2-for-13 shooting performance (15.4 percent) including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc.

britney lyrics going to follow him forever that’s how this website works — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 8, 2023

Did Britney curse Wembanyama or does he just stink? pic.twitter.com/RPapEV3Z7Y — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 8, 2023

Britney seeing Wemby be a bust pic.twitter.com/3yegxowh0D — 衛斯特布魯克 (@WBtrader123) July 8, 2023

Victor Wembanyama gets dunked on but with Britney Spears music pic.twitter.com/fEiQkakuBc — Silver ➐ (@Argenteux) July 8, 2023

Humbled by Friday’s reality check, the 19-year-old told reporters after the game he still has plenty of room for improvement, acknowledging the steep learning curve in transitioning from the relative low stakes of Pro A (France’s top professional league) to the NBA. However, as evidenced by the vitriol he received on Twitter, the bigger adjustment will come off the court, confronting his newfound fame and celebrity as the most anticipated prospect since LeBron James.