Days before his Summer League debut in Las Vegas, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama experienced his first brush with controversy, enduring public scrutiny for an incident involving Britney Spears, of all people. Spears would explain her side of the story on Twitter, insisting she merely tapped the French phenom on the shoulder when she approached him outside a restaurant. Wembanyama’s body guard prevented the “Oops! … I Did It Again” singer from getting any closer, dislodging her glasses while nearly knocking Spears to the ground.

No charges were filed, though Spears’ rabid fanbase was left seething, outraged at Wembanyama’s security detail for disrespecting one of the defining popstars of a generation. In a masterful display of pettiness, the “Britney Army” was out in full force Friday night, celebrating Wembanyama’s struggles against the Charlotte Hornets.

Still bitter from what transpired Wednesday at the ARIA Hotel, fans of Spears took a victory lap at Wembanyama’s expense, gloating over the seven-footer’s disastrous 2-for-13 shooting performance (15.4 percent) including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Humbled by Friday’s reality check, the 19-year-old told reporters after the game he still has plenty of room for improvement, acknowledging the steep learning curve in transitioning from the relative low stakes of Pro A (France’s top professional league) to the NBA. However, as evidenced by the vitriol he received on Twitter, the bigger adjustment will come off the court, confronting his newfound fame and celebrity as the most anticipated prospect since LeBron James.

