On Monday, Atlanta Hawks play by play announcer Bob Rathburn made his long-awaited return to the booth on Bally Sports South.

Rathbun tweeted on Monday morning that he’d be back for the team’s game with the Orlando Magic that evening.

At the start of the broadcast, Rathbun thanked the fans and his colleagues for their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes, and also thanked the EMTs, the Hawks director of sports medicine, and Hawks co-owner Jami Gertz (who were standing behind Rathbun and Dominique Wilkins as he made his return) who helped him two weeks ago.

Two weeks ago, Rathbun experienced a medical emergency on the air, later diagnosed as dehydration. Mike Morgan filled in for Rathbun while he was recovering.

It’s great to see Rathbun back at the arena calling Hawks games, and we’re grateful his medical emergency two weeks ago wasn’t more serious.