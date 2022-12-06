During the pregame show on Bally Sports Southeast leading into the network’s Thunder-Hawks broadcast, Hawks play by play broadcaster Bob Rathburn had a medical emergency on the air.

The broadcast quickly cut to commercial. When it returned, host Kelly Crull said Rathbun was doing okay.

That’s up there with one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen on a live broadcast. Here’s hoping Rathburn is alright.

UPDATE: Bally Sports Southeast sent out a statement, saying Rathburn was treated for dehydration an en route to a local hospital.