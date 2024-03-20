A screengrab of Spotify/The Ringer’s Bill Simmons in disbelief after the Boston Celtics lost Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat has gone viral on social media.

Bill Simmons’ sports fandom has always been one of the key ingredients to his work.

And now the Sports Guy is putting together his ultimate passion project, with The InSneider’s Jeff Sneider reporting that Simmons is set to produce a multi-part docuseries about his favorite team, the Boston Celtics, for Max.

At this point, details of the yet-to-be-announced project remain sparse. And it remains unclear whether the project will focus on the entire history of the franchise or a specific period.

Based on the information that is available, however, the former seems more likely. Sneider noted that franchise legends such as Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish are expected to be featured in the series, while Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed last month that the current team is being followed as a part of the project.

“Nothing to officially report yet, but we are in production on a multi-part, absolutely top-quality, fantastic documentary series along the lines of hopefully The Last Dance, and so on,” Grousbeck told WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “We are deep into that. We’ve signed contracts. The film is being filmed and archives are being gone through. And it’s in the process. Really exciting can’t wait for it. And they’re following the team this whole year, behind the scenes. So we’ll see what happens. But win or lose, it’ll be out.”



Grousbeck’s comments — particularly the “win or lose” aspect — seem to indicate that the series will focus on the Celtics’ pursuit of their 18th NBA championship, perhaps also examining the franchise’s illustrious history while doing so. Considering that Boston is currently the betting favorite to win the 2024 NBA title, that could make for quite the series if the Celtics are able to pull it off.

As for Simmons, it’s not clear what the extent of his role in the project is, but given the subject matter, one would imagine that he’ll be heavily involved. Considering his criticism of Apple TV+’s The Dynasty about the New England Patriots, it will certainly be interesting to see how this project compares. Factor in that Netflix is following the Red Sox throughout the 2024 season, and there will be no shortage of Boston-related sports content available on streaming services in the near future.

