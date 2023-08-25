Apr 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) controls the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards has developed into one of the NBA’s most colorful characters, certainly when it comes to his entertaining quotes.

But the Minnesota Timberwolves star is quick to speak up when he thinks he’s been misquoted, leading him to post an interesting rant on Instagram Thursday.

In a piece by The Athletic‘s Joe Vardon published earlier in the day, Edwards shared his disappointment about Team USA’s head coach Steve Kerr’s decision initially to bring him off the bench.

“[Kerr] said Dwyane Wade came off the bench when Kobe [Bryant] played,” Edwards was quoted as saying in The Athletic. “I was like, ‘all right, we don’t have a Kobe, but all right.’ But it was cool.”

Sounds like Edwards, while not happy, was ready to be a team player. Except he claims he never mentioned Kobe. The alleged misquote was magnified in a couple of ways. The Athletic’s headline for the story noted “We don’t have a Kobe’: Anthony Edwards’ path to Team USA’s best dunker, best player.” Of course, social media then quickly seized on that thought.

So hours later, Edwards tried to set the record straight.

“Y’all losers, beat it, man. Y’all are taking that little comment too far. I didn’t say that to Steve Kerr,” Edwards said. “I was thinking that when he said I was coming off the bench. Y’all doing too much. Y’all going too far. That’s my dog, man. Steve Kerr locked in. We talk everyday.”

Anthony Edwards clarifies the statement he made to Kerr (Wade/Kobe). Full clip on his IG story pic.twitter.com/KDdDGUCMh8 — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) August 24, 2023

Let’s hope that Edwards doesn’t get more reserved and hesitant around the media as a result of this incident. It’s all a moot point now, anyway. He’s now in the Team USA starting lineup, and social media will quickly move on.

[Naveen Ganglani]