Kevin Durant is no stranger to social media drama.

But on Friday, the NBA superstar found himself in a feud with not another player or a fan, but rather, a shoe brand.

With Anthony Edwards’ first signature shoe for Adidas set to hit shelves later this month, the three stripe company has begun a P.R. push for the Minnesota Timberwolves star’s new sneaker. That included an interview in which Edwards was asked which player he’d like to see wear his new shoe, which will officially released on Dec. 16.

“KD,” Edward said. “He with Nike. I want to see him put on these one time… in a game.”

Do you think Kevin Durant would ever wear Anthony Edwards’ adidas sneaker? ?? https://t.co/jgoxu8YaFl pic.twitter.com/6xcb7uGw8L — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 1, 2023

As Edwards noted, Durant has been signed to Nike since entering the NBA in 2007 and reportedly signed a lifetime contract with the brand earlier this year. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 2014 NBA MVP made it clear that his loyalties lie with the swoosh and that he won’t be putting on a pair of AE 1’s anytime soon — or ever, for that matter.

“Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers,” Durant wrote.

Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers. https://t.co/6dxKV55QPi — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 1, 2023

Durant’s comment caught the attention of Adidas, which decided to get in on the action — albeit, not in a tone often used by brands while targeting high profile players.

“u dusty bouta retire soon anyway,” Adidas’ official X (formerly Twitter) account wrote to Durant.

Adidas’ reply immediately received plenty of attention before the brand deleted the post. But even after the deletion, Adidas apparently felt compelled to take another jab at Durant, this time citing his previous use of burner accounts.

“meant to send that from the burner account,” Adidas wrote.

If that whole exchange was planned from the start or it was just a quick recovery after deleting the original tweet, Adidas certainly got its message across to clap back at Durant. As for Durant, the Phoenix Suns star has yet to respond — at least not from his primary account.

