The NBA continues to have the most recognizable and outspoken athletes of any American sports league, leading to more players joining media properties than the NFL or MLB. Commissioner Adam Silver believes that platform is “fantastic” for NBA players, so long as they respect the “guardrails” around what they should and should not comment on.

“There are guardrails, and I think they recognize them, and once in a while, players will cross them,” Silver acknowledged in a Wednesday morning interview with Stephen A. Smith on First Take. “They understand they’re part of a larger organization.

“I get the fact that some fans may be upset or that they disagree with a player, particularly from a political point of view. I’m completely accepting of that. I think there are other areas, more around respect and decency and things like that where we’ve just got to make sure there’s parameters to players doing media themselves.”

Silver again voiced his support for NBA players speaking out about social issues on their media platforms. He also added that so long as fans continue to consume players’ content, it’s a positive for the NBA so long as it is done considerately.

Silver’s point about athletes understanding their role within an organization is fascinating, though. The league previously warned DeMarcus Cousins over profanity in an interview. And Silver emphasized that critiquing referees is still a third rail. But Silver’s Wednesday comments continue a trend in the NBA of athletes and management being more of a partnership.

The business realities of the league mean that is rarely fully true. But for the league’s most famous stars–those big enough to gain real followings as media personalities–maybe it is.

LeBron James cohosts The Shop, Draymond Green has a podcast on The Volume, and Paul George has grown his Wave Sports show quickly. Those three players certainly have sway.

Klutch Sports founder Rich Paul recently said the switch to direct-to-consumer broadcasts could benefit players for similar reasons. Celebrity status and popularity drive engagement online, and organizations may have to consider that as traditional sports business models deteriorate.

Media is just one aspect of this, but Silver is acknowledging an evolution involving more player autonomy. Media platforms fuel that evolution and will continue to.

