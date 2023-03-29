MLB on FOX SPORTS

MLB on Fox will expand its national coverage, with OTA broadcasts to start the season and after the All-Star break. They will schedule select afternoon games in April, then in May, they will schedule primetime games through the summer. Fox will alternate primetime games on Thursday and Saturday nights in the season’s final two months. FS1 will air non-exclusive weekly games on Saturdays or select dates midweek.

The American League postseason, including the Division Series and the Championship Series, will air on FS1 and Fox. The 2023 World Series will be exclusively on Fox.

Joe Davis and John Smoltz return as the lead broadcast team. Derek Jeter joins Fox as a studio analyst. He will appear with the primary studio team for special events.

Fox will air the All-Star Game in Seattle and the return of the London Series in June.

MLB on Fox will be streamed on FOX Sports.com and the app.

Lead broadcast: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, & Tom Verducci

Additional: Adam Amin, Jason Benetti, Kevin Kugler, Len Kasper, Don Orsillo; A.J. Pierzynski, Eric Karros, Tom Verducci

Studio: Kevin Burkhardt, Frank Thomas, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, Derek Jeter

Fox National Broadcasts, 7:15 p.m.

April 1: Giants at Yankees; Phillies at Rangers (4 p.m.)

April 22: Mets at Giants; White Sox at Rays (4)

April 29: Cubs at Marlins; Braves at Mets (4)

May 6: Red Sox at Phillies; Orioles at Braves

May 13: Astros at White Sox, Padres at Dodgers

May 20: Dodgers at Cardinals; Mariners at Braves

May 27: Phillies at Braves; Cardinals at Guardians; Reds at Cubs

June 3: Yankees at Dodgers; Guardians at Twins

June 10: Red Sox at Yankees; Cubs at Giants (7:30 p.m.)

June 17: Yankees at Red Sox; Rays at Padres

June 24: Cardinals vs Cubs at UK (1 p.m.); Astros at Dodgers, Twins at Tigers

April FS1 Broadcasts

April 1: Guardians at Mariners

April 8: Rangers at Chi Cubs

April 15: Brewers at Padres

April 22: Tigers at Orioles

April 24: Athletes at Angels

April 29: Cardinals at Dodgers

Special Events

June 24: London Series: Cardinals vs Cubs (1 p.m. EST)

July 10: 2023 All-Star Game at Seattle

ESPN SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL

ESPN will air up to 30 MLB games in 2023, including 25 games on Sunday Night Baseball. ESPN will air the entire MLB Wild Card series this fall, with select games on ABC. ESPN Radio will air the entire MLB Postseason, including the 2023 World Series.

Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, and reporter Buster Olney will return to lead the broadcast. Each broadcast will follow a 30-minute pregame edition of Baseball Tonight pregame show. Jon Sciambi and Doug Glanville will call the games on ESPN Radio.

Special Events: ESPN will air the Home Run Derby, the London Series, and the Little League Classic.

Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod: Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay return to host their alternative broadcasts on ESPN2 on select dates. They will also work the second of the London Series games and one of the Wild Card Series.

Streaming: ESPN+ will stream select RSN games free via MLB.TV. Sunday Night Baseball will stream on the ESPN website and app.

Sunday Night Baseball: Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez & Buster Olney

SNB on ESPN Radio: Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville

SNB with Kay-Rod (ESPN2; 8 episodes): Alex Rodriguez, Michael Kay

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule, 7 p.m.

March 30: White Sox at Astros (Opening Night)

April 2: Phillies at Rangers

April 9: Padres at Braves

April 16: Rangers at Astros

April 23: Mets at Giants

April 30: Phillies at Astros

May 7: Dodgers at Padres

May 14: Cardinals at Red Sox

May 21: Guardians at Mets

May 28: Phillies at Braves (ESPN2)

June 4: Yankees at Dodgers

June 11: Red Sox at Yankees

June 18: Yankees at Red Sox

ESPN Special Events & Standalone Games

March 30: Opening Night: White Sox at Astros

June 14: Yankees at Mets

June 25: London Series: Cardinals vs Cubs (10 a.m.)

July 10: All-Star Week: Home Run Derby at Seattle

Aug. 20: Little League Classic: Philadelphia at Washington

MLB on TBS TUESDAY NIGHT

MLB on TBS returns with 26 games airing Tuesdays throughout the season. The schedule will include a select number of full national broadcasts co-existing in local markets. Each broadcast will air a 30-minute pregame and postgame show hosted by Ernie Johnson or Lauren Shehadi.

The National League postseason, including the Division Series and the Championship Series, will air on TBS.

Brian Anderson and Ron Darling return as the lead broadcast team for TBS. Bob Costas, Matt Winer, Jeff Francoeur, and others will work on select games.

MLB on TBS streams on TBS.com and the app.

Lead broadcast: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Lauren Shehadi

Additional: Bob Costas, Jeff Francesour, Don Orsillo, Matt Winer

Studio: Ernie Johnson or Shehadi, Curtis Granderson, Pedro Martinez, Jimmy Rollins

MLB on TBS Tuesday Night Schedule

April 4: Phillies at Yankees

April 11: Padres at Mets

April 18: Mets at Dodgers

May 2: Blue Jays at Red Sox

May 9: Red Sox at Braves

May 16: Cubs at Astros

May 23: Dodgers at Braves

May 30: Phillies at Mets

June 6: Mets at Braves

June 13: Yankees at Mets

June 20: Braves at Phillies & Dodgers at Angels

June 27: Astros at Cardinals

MLB NETWORK

MLB Network airs 24-hour coverage of Major League Baseball with live games, studio shows, original programming, and baseball-centric movies.

MLB Tonight is the flagship studio show airing news, analysis, and live reports nightly. MLB Tonight will be revamped with Adnan Virk and select analysts, along with Harold Reynolds at a game site, opening the program at 6 p.m. Greg Amsinger, Dan Plesac, and other analysts will anchor the show in primetime.

MLB Network Showcase will produce and broadcast select games. They will include on-site and in-studio games and select alternate broadcasts. Bob Costas, Matt Vasgersian, Tom Verducci, and other talents will work games on MLBN.

MLB Network simulcasts live games from regional broadcasts (with local blackouts).

Additional programming includes Play Ball and Breakdown on Saturday mornings, as well as special features including network-produced documentaries and baseball-centric movies.

MLB Network can be streamed on MLB.com and MLB.TV with a provider subscription.

MLB Network’s Daily Programming

9 a.m: MLB Central with Lauren Shehadi, Robert Flores, Mark DeRosa

11 a.m: High Heat with Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo

12 p.m: MLB Now with Brian Kenny

4 p.m: Off Base with Lauren Gardner

5 p.m: Intentional Talk with Kevin Millar, Ryan Dempster, Siera Santos

6 p.m: MLB Tonight

1 a.m: Quick Pitch

MLB Network Showcase April Schedule

March 30: Giants at Yankees

April 3: Phillies at Yankees

April 10: Padres at Mets

April 19: Angels at Yankees

May 3: Blue Jays at Red Sox

May 10: Red Sox at Braves

May 15: Mariners at Red Sox

May 18: Dodgers at Cardinals

May 24: Dodgers at Braves

May 25: Phillies at Braves

FRIDAY NIGHT BASEBALL on APPLE TV+

Apple TV+ will stream two exclusive Friday Night games, throughout the regular season. A 30-minute pregame show will start each broadcast. Apple TV will also broadcast exclusive programming, including MLB Big Inning, featuring highlights and live look-ins airing nightly. MLB will produce games and programming exclusively on the platform. Games will only be available to Apple TV subscribers and commercial businesses on DirecTV for Business.

Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, Heidi Watney, Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, and Tricia Whitaker are to be the new broadcast teams for Friday Night Baseball. Lauren Gardner and Siera Santos will host the pregame shows. Xavier Scruggs, Matt Joyce, and Russell Dorsey will join them.

Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ Schedule

April 7: Rangers at Cubs & Padres at Braves

April 14: Giants at Tigers & Angels at Red Sox

April 21: Blue Jays at Yankees & Astros at Braves

April 28: Phillies at Astros & Cardinals at Dodgers

May 5: White Sox at Reds & Twins at Guardians

May 12: Royals at Brewers & Cubs at Twins

May 19: Orioles at Blue Jays & Mariners at Braves

May 26: Padres at Yankees & White Sox at Tigers

June 2: Brewers at Reds & Guardians at Twins

June 9: Royals at Orioles & Mariners at Angels

June 16: Pirates at Brewers & White Sox at Mariners

June 23: Pirates at Marlins & Mets at Phillies

June 30: Brewers at Pirates & Diamondbacks at Angels

MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF on PEACOCK

MLB Sunday Leadoff will stream exclusive Sunday games on Peacock throughout the regular season. NBC Sports will produce these games and will simulcast one OTA broadcast. The Futures Game in Seattle will stream on Peacock during All-Star Weekend.

Sunday games will typically start as early as noon, with select games at 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. giving the platform exclusivity until 1:30.

Sunday MLB on Peacock Schedule

Apr 23: Rockies at Phillies (Noon)

Apr 30: Cubs at Marlins (Noon)

May 7: Orioles at Braves (NBC 11:30 am)

May 14: Angels at Guardians (11:30 am)

May 21: Yankees at Reds (11:30 am)

May 28: Dodgers at Rays (11:30 am)

June 04: Cardinals at Pirates (11:30 am)

June 11: Diamondbacks at Tigers (11:30 am)

June 18: Orioles at Cubs (1 pm)

July 02: Twins at Orioles (Noon)

July 09: Rangers at Nationals (Noon)

July 16: Giants at Pirates (Noon)

July 23: Padres at Tigers (Noon)

July 30: Angels at Blue Jays (Noon)

Aug 06: White Sox at Guardians (Noon)

Aug 13: Tigers at Red Sox (Noon)

Aug 20: Mariners at Astros (1 pm)

Aug 27: Angels at Mets (Noon)

Sep 03: Phillies at Brewers (1 pm)

Additional ways to watch MLB games

MLB Extra Innings simulcasts all local broadcasts (blackouts apply). MLB Strike Zone airs live cut-ins of games on Wednesday and Friday nights. Both channels are available on pay TV.

MLB.TV and MLB At Bat stream all regional TV baseball games, as well as games on local radio. It includes a daily free game (local blackouts apply), select RSN pregame shows, and exclusive highlight shows. Beginning this season, Minor League Baseball games will be available on the service, as well as the availability to stream a single out-of-market team for the season. The entire MLB.TV package is free for T-Mobile subscribers.

Amazon Prime has exclusive streaming rights to 21 New York Yankees games, produced by the YES Network. The stream will include enhanced real-time stats and player info. Games will only be available in the team’s local footprint (NY, NJ, CT, and PA).

As of now, there has been no announcement of a new agreement with YouTube for 2023. Of note, MLB Network was removed from YouTube TV earlier this year.

Thanks as always to Sammy for putting this primer together!