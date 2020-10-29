The White Sox included A.J. Hinch's signature in an e-mail announcement of the hiring of Tony La Russa.
MLBBy Andrew Bucholtz on

The Chicago White Sox’s decision to hire 76-year-old Tony La Russa as their new manager drew lots of criticism on its merits, but it’s notable that the team even appears to have tripped over their announcement of it. Former Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch (just coming off a one-year suspension for his role in the Astros sign-stealing saga) was widely discussed as a candidate for the White Sox job, and as per several Twitter users, the actual White Sox e-mail announcing the hire of La Russa included Hinch’s signature:

The White Sox fixed that image and added La Russa’s signature by the time they tweeted it out:

But that’s still a remarkable error, especially considering the reports that the White Sox “never seriously considered anyone else” and never interviewed Hinch. And that raises a lot of questions on why their social media team would have a graphic with a Hinch signature ready to go. And it’s yet one more way this announcement has gone poorly for the team.

[@GabeNotDave on Twitter]

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously worked at Yahoo! Sports Canada and Black Press.

View all posts by Andrew Bucholtz