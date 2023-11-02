Nov 1, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; The Texas Rangers storm the field after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks to win the World Series in game five of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in franchise history, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions.

Texas took down the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night in Phoenix to win MLB’s title.

After being no-hit by Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen through six innings, the Rangers’ offense erupted for five runs over the final three innings. It was a 1-0 game in the top of the ninth when the Rangers added four runs to make it a 5-0 game. Rangers infielder Marcus Semien capped it off with a two-out, two-run homer.

Here’s Joe Davis calling the Semien two-run homer on the Fox television broadcast:

MARCUS SEMIEN CRUSHES A 2-RUN HOMER TO MAKE IT 5-0 RANGERS IN THE 9TH! ⚾️?pic.twitter.com/cpVFdPxTzd — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 2, 2023

And here’s how the final out — Josh Sborz striking out Ketel Marte — looked and sounded on the Fox broadcast with Davis on the call:

Joe Davis on the call for Fox. ⚾️??️? https://t.co/s9KQImGE5Q — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 2, 2023

How about the Rangers radio call?

Play-by-play announcer Eric Nadel and analyst Matt Hicks had the Texas radio call for 105.3 The Fan:

"May the ghosts of 2011 forever be erased!" Here's how the final at-bat sounded on Rangers Radio as the Rangers clinch the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/QpQAYgnhtU — STAA? (@STAAtalent) November 2, 2023

“Two balls, two strikes. Sborz kicks and fires. HE STRUCK HIM OUT LOOKING! IT’S OVER! IT’S OVER! THE RANGERS HAVE WON THE WORLD SERIES! RANGER FANS, YOU’RE NOT DREAMING! THE RANGERS ARE THE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS! AFTER 52 YEARS IN TEXAS, 63 YEARS OF THE FRANCHISE, THE WAIT IS OVER! AND THE CELEBRATION HAS BEGUN!”

That’s a call Rangers fans will remember forever.

[Fox; 105.3 The Fan]