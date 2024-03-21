CREDIT: CNN on X

The Major League Baseball season has barely started, but a potential major scandal is brewing.

The Los Angeles Dodgers fired two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Wednesday after allegations that Mizuhara stole money from Ohtani to cover gambling debts were reported.

The story will likely continue to develop and have plenty of twists and turns, but people on X were sure to get their jokes off, especially after a 2023 tweet about Ohtani from CNN resurfaced.

The tweet, which can be seen below, was innocent enough at the time.

pic.twitter.com/heQBncj4dY — Baseball Images that Precede Unfortunate Events (@UnfortunateMLB) March 21, 2024

“Shohei Ohtani has always bet on himself — and it’s about to reap huge rewards,” obviously referenced the star’s impending free agency, where he would go on to sign the largest contract in MLB history with the Dodgers.

This may be the all-time best example of a baseball image that precedes an unfortunate event. The account may very well have peaked with this news combined with that tweet.

The jokes didn’t stop there, though, as plenty of others had memes and jokes to make of their own.

Credit to CNN for keeping the tweet up, for now at least. They could have just quietly deleted it when it originally started taking off but instead they left it up so everyone could make their jokes.

[CNN on Twitter/X, Baseball Images that Precede Unfortunate Events on Twitter/X]