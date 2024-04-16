New York Yankees Radio Broadcaster John Sterling. Patriots Kalafer Memorial 6 11 21 24

John Sterling’s retirement Monday after 35 years as the radio voice of the New York Yankees caught many people by surprise, even if he had recently hinted at retirement.

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported Monday that Sterling would hold a news conference Friday to announce his future plans, and while the 85-year-old announcer did not confirm his retirement, he told Marchand, “We are going to have a press conference to do everything on Friday.”

The Yankees later issued a statement confirming Sterling is retiring “effective immediately.”

The New York Yankees today announced that legendary Yankees play-by-play radio voice John Sterling, who has called 5,420 regular season Yankees games and 211 postseason Yankees games, is retiring effective immediately. He will be recognized in a pregame ceremony on Saturday,… pic.twitter.com/Bnhrkx6WEM — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 15, 2024

Many fans are disappointed Sterling didn’t get to call one more game, for old time’s sake, but even without a final farewell, the tributes to Sterling flowed Monday. The crosstown New York Mets’ SNY TV booth paid tribute to the veteran broadcaster early in Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“For 36 years in the Yankees booth and countless other assignments before that, John was a unique voice of baseball and an entertainment act all onto himself,” play-by-play man Gary Cohen started.

“(He had) just the greatest chops, his voice was just so great to listen to,” analyst Ron Darling added. “I’ll just add he’s a consummate gentleman, just a wonderful man,” analyst Keith Hernandez said. “He was one of a kind, and we love him,” Cohen said.

The SNY booth paid tribute to John Sterling, who announced his retirement earlier today. "He was one of a kind, and we love him." pic.twitter.com/Az2cB5zSpq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 16, 2024

Yankees legend Derek Jeter checked in with a tribute on X/Twitter.

“Congrats to John Sterling on an amazing career. I’ve had the pleasure of listening to and working with John for decades. He is a major part of Yankee history and will be greatly missed,” Jeter posted.

Former Yankees star Jacoby Ellsbury seconded Jeter’s thoughts.

Congrats on a great career John! https://t.co/2WAtRsh6bI — Jacoby Ellsbury (@JacobyEllsbury) April 16, 2024

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy noted Sterling’s “vibrant personality and commitment to his craft brought joy to millions.”

Congratulations to Edgewater’s John Sterling on his remarkable decades-long run as the voice of the @Yankees!



His vibrant personality and commitment to his craft brought joy to millions. We wish him a restful retirement. https://t.co/WIoyMvxJY1 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 15, 2024

It’s really difficult to summarize the career of a beloved man who called more than 5,000 games and thrilled several generations of Yankees faithful, but fans did their best.

End of an era. Sorry to see him go. The voice of a generation of Yankee fans. ALL RISE!! https://t.co/uHsCcrfpue — Dr. Bossert (@GreatNeck_Super) April 16, 2024

End of an era. Absolute legend, one of the best to ever do it. Thank you John Sterling for every home run call, and your knowledge of the game. I probably wouldn’t have fallen in love with baseball without you. 💙🤍 https://t.co/OtPFDgMTmw pic.twitter.com/eXSomdoJfk — Kyle G📍 (@_KyleGeddes_) April 15, 2024

[@awfulannouncing]