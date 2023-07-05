Photo credit: Bally Sports San Diego

San Diego Padres broadcasters have plenty to be upset about with the team being an epic disappointment this season. But nothing hurt them more than watching Blake Snell cheat on them with TBS.

Tuesday afternoon, Don Orsillo and Mark Grant were at their usual post calling the Padres game on the MLB-produced (following Bally Sports San Diego’s renunciation of the rights) local feed. But their matchup against the Los Angeles Angels was also airing nationally on TBS. During the third inning, Orsillo noticed Padres pitcher Blake Snell had a headset on in the dugout, but he wasn’t on the local broadcast. That meant he was chatting with Brian Anderson and Ron Darling on TBS, and that led to funny comments from Grant and Orsillo.

“Oh, how about this guy cheating on us right now,” Orsillo said, as their camera panned to Snell in the dugout.

“Sleeping with the enemy!” Grant added.

“See when we talk to you again, Zilla (Snell’s nickname is Snellzilla). He’s on with TBS right now,” Orsillo said with disgust. “Okay, dog. Yeah, he’s probably dropped at least three drips on him by now…What. Ever. He did this before. When we were in New York, he was on with Apple too. Because I think a lot of these national outlets, they hear him, they know that he likes doing this stuff. It’s good TV, but it’s our TV and he’s our guy. Or so he says. That’s now maybe over, we’ll see.”

Orsillo and Grant may not have loved seeing Snell chatting with another network, but they shouldn’t feel too slighted. First, TBS isn’t exactly the enemy, considering their coverage of the Padres was blacked out in San Diego. And second, Snell was likely getting paid to speak with Anderson and Darling, whereas his interest in talking to Orsillo and Grant is probably more genuine. New York Post media insider Andrew Marchand previously reported players receive $10,000 to do in-game interviews during national broadcasts.

Even though the anguish from Orsillo and Grant was a little misguided, it still made for a hilarious bit from one of the best broadcast booths in Major League Baseball.

[Bally Sports San Diego, via Reddit/Padres]