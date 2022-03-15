Marquee Sports Network will have at least two new faces working in the studio this season.

Former Cubs Cliff Floyd and Cameron Maybin will join the pregame and postgame analyst rotation, Marquee announced in a release last night.

From the official release:

Marquee Sports Network has announced the addition of Cliff Floyd and Cameron Maybin as studio analysts, contributing primarily to pre- and post-game studio coverage.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Cliff Floyd and Cameron Maybin to the Marquee family this season, two highly-respected former players who have made a difference in the game, both on- and off-the-field,” said Marquee Sports Network SVP Programming and Production, Mike Santini. “Each brings a unique baseball perspective to the Marquee studio, both as former players and two individuals with great personalities, showcasing a sense of humor and genuine passion for the game.”

Floyd and Maybin each played just one season for the Cubs, with Maybin only playing a partial year in 2020. Maybin is also joining YES Network this season as a part-time game analyst.

Cameron Maybin is joining the YES Network as a New York Yankees game analyst. Welcome to YES, @CameronMaybin. pic.twitter.com/D7kICokEaj — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 19, 2022

Floyd, meanwhile, has years of broadcasting experience at MLB Network and other outlets.

Maybin and Floyd both offered comments on the move, which are exactly what you’d expect from a press release announcing new hires:

Floyd:

“I’m coming home! I grew up in Chicago and loved playing for the Cubs towards the end of my career,” said Floyd. “Joining Marquee and covering the Cubs in the great city of Chicago is the opportunity of a lifetime. I can’t wait!”

Maybin:

“I’m beyond excited to join Marquee Sports Network. Playing for the Cubs at beautiful Wrigley Field stands out as one of the highlights of my 15 year career,” said Maybin. “I look forward to my new team at Marquee while also having the opportunity to see many of my former Cubs teammates from the 2020 NL Central Division Champions!”

Marquee has chosen to go with a large group of rotating analysts rather than sticking with a smaller, more full-time team. Others in the rotation include Lance Brozdowski, Mark Grace, Fergie Jenkins, Bruce Levine, Sean Marshall, Gary “Sarge” Matthews, Chris Myers, Carlos Peña, Lou Piniella, Dan Plesac and Ryan Sweeney.

Floyd and Maybin may have only played a brief time for the franchise, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t make an impact. Here, for example, is Floyd hitting a baseball so hard even the Pittsburgh Parrot had to look:

and finally, Len and Bob laughing at the Pirate Parrot plotzing after a massive Cliff Floyd home run pic.twitter.com/4zhjl4KxZn — Randall J. Sanders (@RandallJSanders) December 5, 2020

20 y/o me watched that happen live and I’m not sure I’ve laughed harder during a game.