Jul 9, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Former New York Mets first baseman Keith Hernandez reacts after throwing a ceremonial first pitch during his jersey number retirement ceremony at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets fans love ’69 for the 1969 World Series, but that’s not necessarily why Keith Hernandez is a big 69 guy.

Wednesday night during the Mets Spring Training game broadcast on SNY, Hernandez gave fans an encouraging update on Darryl Strawberry who recently suffered a heart attack. While noting that he recently spoke to Strawberry and claiming his former Mets teammate sounded great, Hernandez said they discussed their ages.

“62, I told him, ‘Well, Darryl, I’m 70,’” Hernandez recalled. “He laughed, and I said, ‘What’s so funny?’”

Play-by-play voice Steve Gelbs chimed in to pay Hernandez a compliment, noting the Mets Hall of Famer and former Just for Men spokesperson “Doesn’t look a day over 69.”

“That’s a nice number.” – Keith Hernandez pic.twitter.com/b3GnhZNVd9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 14, 2024



“That’s a nice number,” Hernandez said proudly of 69.

What followed was an 18-second lull of any on-air commentary, which was instead replaced by quiet chuckles from Gelbs and Hernandez. Gelbs eventually regained his composure enough to restart the play-by-play two pitches later.

Based on the source and the off-mic laughter that ensued in the booth, something tells me Hernandez wasn’t fawning over 69 because of the number’s importance in Mets history. This is Keith Hernandez we’re talking about.

The Keith Hernandez who lost it over the phrase “stroking out.” The Keith Hernandez who infamously ogled a woman eating a hot dog. That Keith Hernandez doesn’t care about 69 because of 1969. He cares about 69 for the same reason you do. Nice.

[SNY]