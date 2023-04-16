If John doesn’t get healthy enough to compete on the PGA TOUR Champions … he tells us, don’t worry, he’ll still find some way to get into competitive tourneys.

“As long as they’re going to keep score,” he said, “and they’re going to have a scoreboard, I want to be on the leaderboard.”

So how good is Smoltz? Well, again, he’s a very good player. He qualified for the U.S. Senior Open in 2018, though he blew up in the first round. He’s certainly famous enough to get some starts on the over-50 circuit. If he wants to play golf competitively and there’s a tour willing to allow him to do that, he should.

That said: it is kind of funny how much more enthusiastic Smoltz seems talking about potentially playing pro golf in his fifties than he seems when he’s calling MLB games for Fox. Just a few days ago he clapped back at critics by suggesting they haven’t played the game, therefore they shouldn’t be analyzing his analysis.

It’s enough of a bit on Twitter that baseball-centric accounts have started noting how enthusiastic analysts in other sports help make a broadcast more enjoyable for fans tuning in:

JOHN SMOLTZ: this nonsense would not have been permitted in my day. I am referring to last Tuesday. HUBIE BROWN: *knowing chuckle* That dunk was fantastic. I should know. I saw the first one. — hotblack radbourniato (@OldHossRadbourn) April 16, 2023

Again, these are two separate things, until they aren’t. And whenever Smoltz makes enjoying baseball difficult for people tuning in purely because they enjoy baseball, it’s going to be tempting to hope he gets that hip fixed and hits it big on the Champions Tour.

