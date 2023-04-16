John Smoltz was an incredible pitcher.
He’s also a very good golfer, albeit with the acknowledgment that there’s a big gulf between even the best amateur players and touring pros. Still, Smoltz loves to talk about golf, so much so that in an exclusive TMZ interview he described how he’s looking forward to hip surgery in order to chase his dream of playing on the Champions Tour.
Via TMZ:
Now, though, he says he’s already got one of his hips redone — and he’s hoping when he gets the other one fixed … it could lead to serious success.
“I’ve got a new hip, I’ve got one more hip to do, and then after that,” he said, “I want to see what my competitive juices take me to.”
…