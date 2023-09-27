Jim Palmer of MASN Photo Credit: MASN
Baltimore Orioles MASN broadcaster Jim Palmer fought back tears in an emotional scene while paying tribute to longtime teammate and friend Brooks Robinson during Tuesday’s broadcast.

The Orioles and Robinson’s family issued a joint statement late Thursday afternoon confirming Robinson’s death. The 18-time All-Star, who had been in declining health, was 86.

Palmer, who played 12 seasons with the Hall of Fame third baseman in the 1960s and 1970s, paid tribute to Robinson during the pregame show on MASN’s broadcast of the Orioles vs. Washington Nationals game. He had to stop at one point to get his emotions in check.

“I think when you get to the big leagues … you’ve got to decide who you want to be like. For all of us who knew him, he was the best,” Palmer said, fighting back tears.

Palmer recovered like a true professional to continue his tribute to Robinson. He had remained close with Robinson in recent years.

“We all know he was a great player, he won 16 Gold Gloves,” Palmer said. “But we also know how special a person he was. I think as a young player you make a decision early in life, ‘Who do I want to emulate? Who do I want to be like?’ Brooks was that guy.”

Robinson, a genial and beloved figure off the field, left a positive impression on many people, with news of his death sparking an outpouring of emotional reactions on social media.

“I just think about everybody else who’s had a chance to know and love Brooks,” Palmer finally added.

