(Credit: “Saturday Night Live”)

Nobody quite understood why pop star Billie Eilish chose to rock a Chicago White Sox Jake Peavy jersey on Saturday Night Live last weekend — including Jake Peavy.

The black 44 uni made the rounds online after Eilish was seen wearing it during the closing credits on SNL following an episode in which she performed as the musical guest.

Responding to the moment in an interview with MLB.com, Peavy explained how his phone was “going crazy” with text messages and how Eilish gave him “huge street cred” with young folks, at least for one Saturday night.

“I don’t know the last time something got that much traction in my phone with text messages,” Peavy said.

Oh, and how confused Peavy was about the whole thing.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” Peavy told reporter Matt Monagan about why Eilish would wear his jersey. “But that black and white is as good looking a jersey that’s ever been made. I pitched in that jersey most of the time.”

Peavy played for Chicago from 2009-13. But Eilish was born and raised in Los Angeles.

Either way, Eilish may have also made the 2007 Cy Young winner more popular among his own children.

“I wanna sign a jersey for her,” Peavy explained. “She gave me huge street cred in my household and throughout the next generation. Us in the MLB world are appreciative of what she does.”

There’s your most unlikely sports and entertainment alliance of 2023: Jake Peavy and Billie Eilish.

Stay tuned for Eilish’s next public appearance to see which under-appreciated MLB workhorse she popularizes next for her Gen Z audience.

[MLB.com]