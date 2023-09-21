Jul 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Spectrum SportsNet LA play-by-play broadcaster Joe Davis before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already clinched the National League West and as they look to get ready for the postseason, so is Joe Davis. The voice of the Dodgers telecasts on Spectrum SportsNet LA also serves as the voice of the postseason for MLB on Fox.

While the Dodgers look to finish off another season with 100-plus wins, it was Davis who stole the show with some of the things he said and his calls during Wednesday night’s contest that ended with Los Angeles losing to a team—the Detroit Tigers—that’s already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Wednesday night’s game was briefly delayed by a large bubble.

The Dodgers game was briefly delayed by… a large bubble pic.twitter.com/8QjhtZK6Q5 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 21, 2023

“We’ve got something hovering over the field,” said Jones. “Whoa. A minor bubble delay. Wow. I was about to say we have had our second drone delay in the last few years…”

Jessica Mendoza totally thought it was a drone.

But Dodgers outfielder James Outman knew it was a bubble all along.

James Outman: “We’re good, it’s a bubble” pic.twitter.com/DwCl2SlhXO — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 21, 2023

Davis read Outman’s lips but also offered his own commentary.

“What is that coming at me?” said Davis, jokingly serving as Outman. “It’s a bubble! It’s a bubble!!'”

Davis did an excellent job of lip-reading later in the game. However, he offered the PG version for the audience at home as Dodgers starter Bobby Miller hit Detroit’s Zach McKinstry with a pitch.

“What do you mean twice? Zach said ‘It’s twice,’ and the first at-bat there was a pitch up in as well. And Bobby told him to shut the front door and head on down to first,” Davis brilliantly declared.

Bobby Miller hits Zach McKinstry, they exchange words and Joe Davis nails the lips reading 😂 pic.twitter.com/IRLi9gejUK — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 21, 2023



Davis wasn’t done there.

In the home half of the seventh inning, Los Angeles outfielder David Peralta came very close to nailing a huge bird with a foul ball.

David Peralta almost nailed a huge bird with a foul ball, then the bird started taking laps around the stadium pic.twitter.com/bR049a0TFc — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 21, 2023

The bird then proceeded to take laps around the stadium, which led to Davis offering some more fantastic commentary. He also made a bird noise that you have to hear for yourself to believe.

Joe Davis with the call of the wild. pic.twitter.com/XqZ2q6Unym — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 21, 2023

Davis seemed to be having a whole lot of fun talking, even if the Dodgers dropped Wednesday’s game to an inferior opponent.

