Things got ugly for the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, as they fell behind early and got blown out by the Cincinnati Reds, 9-0.

Thankfully, Dodgers play-by-play announcer Joe Davis and color analyst Orel Hersheiser had a sense of humor. The two broadcasters let the jokes fly in the ninth inning as shortstop Miguel Rojas made his first MLB pitching appearance.

Not to poke fun at Rojas’ pitching talents; no MLB position player outside of all-world Shohei Ohtani is expected to be a competent pitcher. But Davis did not hold back when it came to Rojas’ work as he lobbed the ball to the plate with the form of a beer-league softball player.

After Kevin Newman doubled, Stuart Fairchild flied out to right field.

“Fairchild catches up to 47 (mph) and flies to right,” Davis deadpanned. “You’ve told me, velocity’s not everything.”

Spencer Steer then grounded out softly for the second out, as Davis called out “53,” to note the pitch speed, as he did on several of Rojas’ offerings.

That set up a showdown with veteran Reds slugger Joey Votto, who was probably hungrier to feast on a 47 mph eephus pitch than a shark being baited on “Shark Week.”

Rojas’ first pitch was a called strike, but the second, a 76 mph “fastball,” sailed high.

“Oh, snaps it off,” Davis said.

Two pitches later, Rojas threw the ball behind Votto.

“Oh, now he’s intimidating him,” Davis noted.

Votto then doubled.

“This begs the question, if there’s any scientists out there,” Davis said. “What’s the minimum speed you can throw a pitch and still get it to home plate?

“I forgot, I have a scientist sitting next to me,” Davis added

“No you don’t,” Hersheiser quickly responded.

After hitting a batter, Rojas finally recorded the third out, ending the Dodgers booth’s comedy routine, which had been far more interesting than the game.

Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser did not disappoint on the call as Miguel Rojas made his first Major League appearance as a pitcher. pic.twitter.com/5PFlU8VoH4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 31, 2023

