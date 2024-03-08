Credit: Bally Sports Detroit

Andrew Chafin only pitched for one inning of Thursday’s Spring Training game between the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays but his chat with Bally Sports’ Dan Petry afterward left a much bigger impression.

Nicknamed “Big Country,” Chafin returned to the Tigers for a second stint this offseason after signing a one-year, $4.25 million contract. When he’s not slinging fastballs, the nine-year vet lives on a farm near Massillon, Ohio. That came up during his in-game chat with Petry, amongst other things, in a charming and confusing interview.

Dan Petry and Tigers pitcher Andrew Chafin had a delightful chat on @BallySportsDET Thursday. pic.twitter.com/CRrfJSAjyo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 8, 2024

The highlight came when Petry asked Chafin about his slider in a very roundabout, convoluted way, leading to a very relatable answer.

“You still got that nasty slider…just trying to clean up a little bit, and you talked about maybe some little mental issues but just getting the mind straight in a way, throwing more strikes, cutting down the walks, and then throwing that nasty slider?” asked Petry.

“You said a whole lot right there and I couldn’t remember exactly what you said,” responded Chafin.

The whole interaction wrapped up with Petry asking Chafin if he could personally build an awning at the stadium for them to use as a set next year. The pitcher didn’t even flinch.

“I can build whatever you want, bud, just give me the tools,” he said.

It’s safe to say that fans watching the interview loved it and felt like it was one of the more relatable MLB player chats they’d seen.

Me when talking to anyone. https://t.co/7dEJnTwzUR — ryan (@_coffeeheadache) March 8, 2024

Me in every Teams meeting https://t.co/kVHLzbkGh2 — Ray (@godaytonflyers) March 8, 2024

Me, when my wife is informing me of our weekend plans… https://t.co/kCZ9tAOW0u — Zeb L. Smathers (@ZebSmathers) March 8, 2024

[Bally Sports Detroit, SI.com]