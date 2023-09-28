Chicago Cubs broadcasters Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Jim Deshaies were not happy about a situation late in the team’s game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday night.

With Atlanta batting in the bottom of the 10th, Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. made MLB history by stealing his 70th base of the season. With 41 home runs, that made the MVP contender the first player with 40 home runs and 70 steals.

The Braves paused the game to show a video montage of Acuña highlights, which surprised Sciambi and Deshaies, who could not hide their frustration with the situation.

“Are we really stopping the game to do a highlight montage?” Sciambi asked.

“Can we get the base after the game?” Deshaies added. “I mean, this is pretty absurd.”

As the Truist Park crowd cheered Acuña, who raised both arms to acknowledge fans, Sciambi and Deshaies pressed on.

Deshaies admitted, “It’s a hell of an accomplishment …”

“Totally, but you can’t stop the game and run a highlight montage,” Sciambi said.

“We’re really stopping the game to do a highlight montage?” The Cubs broadcasters had an interesting take on the stoppage of play after Ronald Acuña Jr. joined the 40/70 club. pic.twitter.com/ETCLvnK7J8 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 28, 2023

When the game resumed moments later, Ozzie Albies immediately singled in Acuña with the game winner.

Many MLB fans felt the Cubs broadcasters were out of line with their remarks.

Always been a fan of Jon Sciambi but this is weak https://t.co/lPBJIQxYzn — Kyle Bailey (@mkbailey5) September 28, 2023

There’s homer broadcast teams and there’s this. Historic moments can have a second extra. The Cubs will choke a minute later. It can wait. Shoe on the other foot and they’d want their Cub to get his moment. — Brandon Felder (@brandon_felder) September 28, 2023

They are just salty the team is falling out of the playoffs now — Shawn Fielding (@shawnfielding22) September 28, 2023

Good thing the game ended on like the next pitch. Would hate for them to have to wait another minute — Jerry hood (@Jerryho55560959) September 28, 2023

