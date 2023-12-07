Credit: The Enquirer

The MLB offseason is a time for hope.

And that hope is never higher than during the league’s Winter Meetings, where many of the league’s biggest deals get done.

So it was understandable that when multiple MLB teams posted social media videos teasing a “big announcement” that was coming on Thursday, the imaginations of their fans ran wild. And it was even more understandable that those same fans were disappointed when the announcement wound up being “The Summer Stadium Tour” featuring Journey, Def Leppard and Heart.

I knew it would be a stupid concert. Not a player that makes the team better. https://t.co/qcXDHMwn4U — Mike (@MikeR5577) December 7, 2023

will the proceeds go to an outfielder with over 10 hr power? no? https://t.co/yBi0a9yzfd pic.twitter.com/qNZnwgZr9p — Al Copenhagen (@AlRCopenhagen) December 7, 2023

Me really thinking this was going to be an announcement related to streaming games for the upcoming season. https://t.co/mDS6L2AM4b — Oliver Weil (@Ojwball) December 7, 2023

This was the big announcement. Journey and Def Leppard. Not something for the teams or fans. No one who can hit home runs. Def Leppard. https://t.co/aMQQvbzxjW — fromakronohio.bsky.social??? (@fromAkronOhio) December 7, 2023

While it might seem far fetched that a team would tease a free agent signing or trade on its social media account, that doesn’t mean that the announcement couldn’t have been something that would have been more exciting to baseball fans than a concert. With all due respect to Journey and Def Leppard, fans in Cleveland would have been more satisfied with clarification on the team’s TV rights deal or an alternate uniform — let alone the addition of a power hitter for the outfield.

In addition to the Guardians, the St. Louis Cardinals also teased the concert on their X (formerly Twitter) account before receiving blowback from their fans.

Busch Stadium added as many Concerts as it did good pitchers this offseason. Money moves not talent moves baby https://t.co/7HrQ12qN5s — Bakersman (@18neverforget) December 7, 2023

Just like the Cardinals, a lineup that would have been exciting in the '80s. https://t.co/VzEnSiGZA3 — Tina (@ErdrickStorm) December 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the Yankees just traded for Juan Soto https://t.co/iDo4qCWPq8 — Houston Kruse (@houstypoopoo) December 7, 2023

While some teams — like the Chicago Cubs — simply announced the concert without the “big announcement” tease, the best solution came from teams whose stadiums have their own social media accounts. Although the team accounts are the ones with the bigger followings, there’s nothing stopping them from reposting their stadium’s announcements, just as the Houston Astros’ account did with Minute Maid Park.

We never stop believin’! It’s going to be a great show with 3 amazing bands on August 14th! ? https://t.co/RHIm7o9pTX — Houston Astros (@astros) December 7, 2023

The response from Guardians and Cardinals fans will inevitably blow over — especially if either team makes a big acquisition in the weeks ahead — but this ultimately appears to be an unforced error. And if there’s a lesson to be learned in any of it, it’s to not tease a big announcement at a time in which Shohei Ohtani is still a free agent.