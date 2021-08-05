On Thursday, long-time Oakland Athletics broadcaster Ray Fosse announced he had been fighting cancer for the past 16 years and would be taking time away from the team’s broadcasts on NBC Sports California.

Here’s the statement, along with those from the team and the network, as tweeted by the A’s.

Statements from Ray Fosse, the A's, and NBC Sports California. We send our unconditional support to Ray. pic.twitter.com/yIe5QVx962 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 5, 2021

Here’s the text of Fosse’s statement.

Along with my wife of 51 years, Carol, today we share that I have been silently battling cancer for the past 16 years. Given my current condition, I am taking a step away from the A’s and NBC Sports California effective immediately, to focus on my treatment and to be with my family during this time. My wife, Carol, and I extend our gratitude to the baseball community, and the community at large, for your thoughts and prayers.

And here’s the joint statement from the A’s and NBC Sports California.

The Oakland A’s and NBC Sports California send our unconditional support to Ray during this challenging time. Our priority is Ray’s health and well-being. He is and will always be part of our family, and we will help him and Carol in every way we can throughout Ray’s recovery.

Fosse has worked on A’s broadcasts for 35 years, and was named to the franchise’s 50th anniversary team back in 2018.