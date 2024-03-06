Sep 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) looks on during batting practice before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

As Alex Cora enters a likely underwhelming season at the helm of the Boston Red Sox, he’ll do so without a new contract. The Red Sox skipper finds himself as a lame duck, as his contract will expire after the season’s end. The last deal he signed with Boston came in 2021 and included option years for 2023 and 2024.

He’s out of option years, but could be out of Beantown after this season.

If the Red Sox let Cora go, he’ll be a hot commodity for other teams. He’s on track to surpass Jimmy Collins as the third-winningest manager in franchise history (behind Joe Cronin and Terry Francona). However, even with that, the organization’s direction has been in flux since its last World Series title in 2018.

Cora could still be attractive to other teams even if the Red Sox finish under .500 for a third year. While there likely won’t be a frenzy over him like Craig Counsell this offseason, exceeding expectations with a team projected to finish near the bottom of the American League East could open up plenty of options for Cora.

But he also understands the reality of the situation. During a recent conversation with The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Cora said that TV could become an option if things don’t shake out as he hopes in 2024.

“There’s always TV. Who says I want to manage next year? People are making assumptions,” Cora tells Rosenthal. “I want to be in baseball. I love what I do. But there’s always ESPN. I know that.”

With a chuckle, the bilingual Cora acknowledged that “Deportes,” ESPN’s Spanish-language network, is also an option.

Notably, Cora mentioned that ESPN was always there, considering his experience as a baseball analyst for ESPN and ESPN Deportes from 2013 to 2016. He transitioned from player to analyst before joining the Houston Astros as a bench coach, a stepping stone to managing the Red Sox.

His comment about returning to managing might be a playful jab, but the daily grind is real. However, at 48 (turning 49 in October), Cora already boasts 440 wins and a World Series title. Maybe this season will reignite his passion or reveal if he desires a new challenge.

[The Athletic]