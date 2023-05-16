New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge responded to comments made by Toronto Blue Jays announcers Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez about Judge glancing in the general direction of the Yankees dugout.

Judge homered off of Toronto reliever Jay Jackson after one of the glances, leading to questions about what exactly he was looking at. Before to Tuesday night’s game, Judge talked to reporters about the plate appearance and said he has some “choice words about” what Shulman and Martinez said.

Aaron Judge said that he has some “choice words about” about the Blue Jays broadcasters insinuating that he was cheating. He declined to share them. “I’m not happy about it, but people can say what they want. I’ve still got a game to play. I’ve got things to do.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 16, 2023

“I’m not happy about it, but people can say what they want,” Judge said. “I’ve still got a game to play. I’ve got things to do.”

MLB.com’s Keegan Mathieson reports that the Blue Jays had concerns about the positioning of the Yankees base coaches.

The #BlueJays spoke with the league this morning about last night's game. At this point, Toronto seems to be taking issue with where New York's bases coaches were positioned, which contradicts Judge's answer post-game. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 16, 2023

A screenshot shared by MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch shows both coaches behind the designated boxes.

On Monday night, Judge said he was looking over because of “chirping from our dugout” following the ejection of Yankees manager Aaron Boone earlier in the at bat.

There are plenty of viable explanations for why Judge was looking in the direction he was, and I don’t think it’s out of line to wonder what was going on there. Shulman and Martinez noticed something out of the ordinary, and mentioned it. They wouldn’t be doing their jobs if they didn’t even bring it up.