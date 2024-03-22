Screen grab: Jockular, Hyperobject Industries

Since first coming into existence three years ago, Meadowlark Media has aimed to offer a “podcast buffet.”

It’s literally written on the company’s website.

On Friday, the Dan Le Batard and John Skipper-founded company added another offering to its spread, announcing a partnership with the new podcast, Jockular. Produced by Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries, the podcast is hosted by E.R. Fightmaster, Tien Tran and Katie Kershaw and focuses on “all things queer and woman-forward in the world of sports.”

The podcast first launched in late-February and has released three full episodes, including “Sports Moments That Made Us Gay” and “Welcome to Queer Madness,” in which the hosts aimed to “share March Madness predictions for the women’s NCAA tournament and create the gayest bracket of all time.”

Considering its content, Jockular is a natural fit for the Meadowlark Media portfolio. In addition to the company’s preexisting relationship with McKay, it has prioritized diversity and comedy — two traits that Jockular certainly embodies.

Still, it will be interesting to see how the podcast fares under the Meadowlark Media umbrella. To this point, the company has had a spotty track record when it comes to woman-focused endeavors, with Kate Fagan and Jessica Smetana’s women’s sports podcast Off the Looking Glass coming to an end last August and the company no longer in business with the Too Many Men hockey podcast.

The addition of Jockular also continues Meadowlark’s recent trend of partnering with preexisting podcasts/shows. In December, the company became the new home of the popular All The Smoke basketball podcast. Meadowlark also previously brought David Samson’s Nothing Personal and the soccer podcast The Cooligans under its umbrella.

All things considered, Jockular joining the Meadowlark family makes perfect sense. It will be worth monitoring whether it has more staying power than the company’s previous women-focused projects have had.