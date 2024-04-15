Credit: Megan Reyes on Instagram

Riding the wave of a banner year in women’s sports, DraftKings Network and Meadowlark Media on Monday announced a weekly women’s sports show and digital brand. Good Follow will air weekly on DraftKings Network.

The hourlong show will be hosted by Megan Reyes, who previously worked in social media and as on-air talent at The Athletic, NBC Sports, and the NBA. Former college golfer and on-air host Logan Hackett will contribute to the show and its connected social and digital brand along with Meadowlark talent including Lucy Rohden.

The premiere drops in June.

“Engagement with women’s sports is at an all-time high, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand our programming to include a women-centric sports show to our content portfolio,” Stacie McCollum, Vice President of Content at DraftKings, said in a press release. “At the core, a ‘Good Follow’ is someone who unapologetically moves culture forward within or adjacent to women’s sports. Our approach to this show aligns with growth trends we’re seeing within the space and from our customers as they interact with women’s sports across all our products.”

In the press release, DraftKings also affirmed its plans around “expanding its offerings and building a stronger community around women’s sports through new content, promotions, in-person events, collaborations with athletes and organizations, and more.”

“Good Follow” social channels are already up-and-running in advance of the WNBA Draft in Brooklyn on Monday night.

Previously, Meadowlark produced the Off the Looking Glass podcast from Kate Fagan and Jessica Smetana, which covered women’s basketball. It was shuttered last year.