Photo credit: SNY

Sports broadcasts love to catch fans’ immediate reactions to pivotal plays, but every so often, they catch a fan in an NSFW position.

If you’re still reading this article, thank you. The featured image probably already showed you everything you needed to see, but your click and loyalty are certainly appreciated. During the fourth inning of the New York Mets’ 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night, centerfielder Brandon Nimmo hit a double that excited the crowd, one fan in particular. Thankfully, SNY was there to catch it on camera.

Brandon Nimmo makes it a 4-run inning for the Mets! pic.twitter.com/J1XL04JZph — SNY (@SNYtv) July 20, 2023



Around the 22-second mark of the above clip, the fan appeared so overcome with excitement that one might think it was dollar dog night at Citi Field. But no, it was Nimmo’s double that had the fan unable to help himself from enjoying the moment in an interesting manner.

The excited fan, paired with the NSFW gesture, embodies the dangers and joys of live television in one clip. SNY stayed on the fan for almost three full seconds. Maybe it took them a bit before they recognized what he was doing, or maybe they never realized, considering they also shared the video on social media. But the best part about the fervent fan is that the gesture appeared to be organic.

You expect this type of thing from a frat bro standing behind the set of College GameDay as ESPN cameras pan the crowd after a commercial break. But this dude was just sitting in the stands, enjoying a rare big inning from the Mets, and celebrating Nimmo’s double the only way he could think of in the heat of the moment. Now it’s up to his friends and family to make sure he never forgets his SNY fame.

[SNY]