One of the biggest stories in the United States this week was Monday’s solar eclipse.

The eclipse could be seen throughout North America on Monday afternoon and even caused some MLB games to have their start times pushed back, such as the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins, who were set to play a day game that would have taken place right amid the event.

This wasn’t the first time baseball and eclipses intertwined, however.

In May 2005, a lunar eclipse was visible across most of the northern United States. In light of Monday’s solar eclipse, MLB.com’s Mike Petrillo did some digging and pulled up a video of Red Sox announcers Don Orsillo and Jerry Remy discussing the upcoming lunar eclipse, which ended in fits of laughter.

Petrillo remembered the video from his time with NESN, and it’s absolutely worth watching.

IT'S HERE

IT'S FOUND 21 yrs ago I was a NESN truck intern watching Jerry relentlessly roast Don over what a lunar eclipse is. I don't think I've ever laughed so hard to this day. Enjoy the best six min of your week. (Enormous h/t to @sidsethupathi) –> https://t.co/OCzRzDL0ak — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) April 9, 2024

“A lunar eclipse is where the sun crosses in front of the moon, right?” Orsillo starts the clip by asking, to which Remy responds, “I don’t think so. We wouldn’t be around very long if that happened.”

Orsillo, who is laughing by this point, then says, “I’m being told that has never happened and would be very bad for our future if it did,” before poking fun at his education from Northeastern University.

The inning continues, but the topic re-ignites as Remy has an ad read for the Boston Globe.

“Read all about the eclipse. Everybody’s looking forward to that eclipse tomorrow night. The sun’s going to be out at 10:30! I don’t have a lot of schooling, but I’ll tell you what, even I knew the sun wouldn’t be out tomorrow night at 10:30,” Remy adds through laughter.

Once the duo comes back from break, Remy gets back on the topic one last time, using the broadcast’s telestrator to show what happens in the event of a lunar eclipse.

A 162-game MLB season lends itself to plenty of monotony, especially in the booth. Every so often, we get a classic clip like this that withstands the test of time.

