NBC Sports Bay Area insider and longtime sportswriter Mychael Urban passed away on Wednesday at the age of 55.

Giants beat writer Steven Rissotto shared a Facebook post written by Dan Urban, the brother of Mychael Urban that confirmed the unfortunate news.

“Yesterday, we lost a gifted soul, my brother Mike. He was a talented writer, administrator, athlete, father, son, and brother. Mike rose from writing Bleacher Features for The Foghorn at USF to becoming a regular, on and off the baseball diamond, for NBC in The Bay Area, where he thrived. He was All League in basketball for Cańada College and finished his baseball career at USF. He was also one of the best leadoff hitters I ever saw at 6’8″. Lots of great times to memorialize him with. Rest in peace Mychael Gordon Urban. We will see you on the other side.”

Urban has been a popular figure in the Bay Area for quite some time, so there we plenty of his peers who were extremely saddened by this news.

Such dreadful news. ?Mychael Urban covered A’s teams with some big personalities and he somehow had a personality just as big and was wildly entertaining, never a dull moment. Condolences to his family, especially his two daughters. He adored them. RIP, my friend. https://t.co/10jzFeNMG3 — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) August 24, 2023

Seriously one of the nicest people you’d meet. Really enjoyed working with him and talking with him about sports and life. He was a good man who gave back. Too young. Sending prayers to his family. Memory eternal. ❤️? https://t.co/L4OkoJ24nm — Anna Kagarakis (@AnnaKagarakis) August 24, 2023

I’ll forever be indebted to Urb for giving this then 19 y/o an internship and making his dream of covering the A’s a reality. That 2002 summer was magical (The Streak! Moneyball!), but the best part was learning from — and laughing with — Urb. Hot dogs are ready in heaven, sow. https://t.co/0PjvHPH16e — Willem Suyderhoud (@wsuyderhoud) August 24, 2023

Just unbelievably sad. Urbs was full of life. It didn’t matter whether or not he had pressed record, you were getting the same dude regardless. I LOVED that about him. Unapologetically himself. Rest easy Urbs. You will be missed by many. https://t.co/zsRmZeHawh — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) August 24, 2023

My heart just sank. Mychael Urban and I were teammates when I went to now-NBC Sports Bay Area in 2010. He provided some great advice that I use to this day about frame of mind when the red light goes on. I'll always remember him for his big personality and his even bigger hugs. https://t.co/fW8CA6M4pc — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 24, 2023

Urban had been at Comcast SportsNet Bay Area, now NBC Sports Bay Area, since 2009. But his presence in Bay Area sports dates even further back than that. He also worked first with KNBR and later 95.7 The Game before and after San Francisco Giants games dating back to 2002.

He also originally covered the Oakland Athletics for MLB.com in 2001, which he did until taking the role he had held at NBC Sports Bay Area since 2009. This also led to him writing the book, “Aces: The Last Season on the Mound With The Oakland A’s Big Three – Tim Hudson, Barry Zito, and Mark Mulder”.

At this point, there is no definitive cause of death for Urban. Regardless, he will certainly be missed by plenty of sports fans in the Bay Area.

