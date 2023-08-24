Local NetworksMLBBy Reice Shipley on

NBC Sports Bay Area insider and longtime sportswriter Mychael Urban passed away on Wednesday at the age of 55.

Giants beat writer Steven Rissotto shared a Facebook post written by Dan Urban, the brother of Mychael Urban that confirmed the unfortunate news.

“Yesterday, we lost a gifted soul, my brother Mike. He was a talented writer, administrator, athlete, father, son, and brother. Mike rose from writing Bleacher Features for The Foghorn at USF to becoming a regular, on and off the baseball diamond, for NBC in The Bay Area, where he thrived. He was All League in basketball for Cańada College and finished his baseball career at USF. He was also one of the best leadoff hitters I ever saw at 6’8″. Lots of great times to memorialize him with. Rest in peace Mychael Gordon Urban. We will see you on the other side.”

Urban has been a popular figure in the Bay Area for quite some time, so there we plenty of his peers who were extremely saddened by this news.

Urban had been at Comcast SportsNet Bay Area, now NBC Sports Bay Area, since 2009. But his presence in Bay Area sports dates even further back than that. He also worked first with KNBR and later 95.7 The Game before and after San Francisco Giants games dating back to 2002.

He also originally covered the Oakland Athletics for MLB.com in 2001, which he did until taking the role he had held at NBC Sports Bay Area since 2009. This also led to him writing the book, “Aces: The Last Season on the Mound With The Oakland A’s Big Three – Tim Hudson, Barry Zito, and Mark Mulder”.

At this point, there is no definitive cause of death for Urban. Regardless, he will certainly be missed by plenty of sports fans in the Bay Area.

