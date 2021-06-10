The Seattle Mariners took down the Detroit Tigers 9-6 in extra innings on Wednesday night, and the game wouldn’t have even gotten to extra innings if not for an amazing game-saving catch by Seattle left fielder Jake Fraley.

With the game tied 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth, Detroit’s Isaac Paredes hit what appeared to be a walk-off two-run homer for the Tigers. However, Fraley went leaping over the wall and came away with a ridiculous catch to rob Paredes. Additionally, Fraley immediately made a great throw back to cutoff man Shed Long Jr., who threw to first base to double off Detroit baserunner Eric Haase Jr. and send the game to extra innings.

It was an amazing double play that was made even better by an excellent, hilarious call from Root Sports Northwest play-by-play man Aaron Goldsmith.

Goldsmith lost his mind — and his adult voice — while screaming — and cackling — that “FRALEY MADE THE CATCH!”

That’s a fun one.

Better voice-cracking call: Goldsmith or Sean McDonough during the Chiefs-Titans NFL playoff game in 2018?