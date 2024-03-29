Screen grab: SNY

It’s the start of the MLB season for everyone — even for the beloved New York Mets broadcasters.

Keith Hernandez, who is usually tasked with supplying the defensive alignments for the opposing teams, tried to do just that for the Milwaukee Brewers in the Mets’ opener Friday. But the SNY analyst got through the promo read and seemed to stumble over himself. He was so ready to rifle off the Brewers’ infielders that by the time they had been switched off the screen, the segment had flashed by.

Keith Hernandez's breakdown of the Brewers' defense broke down quickly. It's Opening Day for everyone! pic.twitter.com/uqiZuOs4jK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 29, 2024

“And your Brewers’ defense presented by your local Tri-State GMC dealers,” read Hernandez. “You’ve got a couple — well, there goes the infield. Sorry, folks.”

That led to the Mets booth erupting in laughter as Gary Cohen quipped, “Midseason form.”

“Boy, maybe I should’ve done more spring games,” said Hernandez.

“I know Milwaukee has a lot of no names in their lineup,” added Darling, “but still…”

And that’s what they got — no names.

“I was so prepared for the infield,” Hernandez said, exacerbated that this mishap happened so quickly into the season.

So, in that sense, Hernandez’s breakdown of Milwaukee’s defense broke down.

There’s just something about those National League Central teams that trips Hernandez up. It was eerily reminiscent of Hernandez doing the same thing with the St. Louis Cardinals during an April game in the early 2010s.

It was the perfect encapulsation of the Mets broadcast booth and what makes it so great on Opening Day. And Hernandez, for that matter, is one of the few analysts who can get away with these things; it’s just part of his charm.

