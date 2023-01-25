If you’re a sports fan in the Los Angeles area, you know who Fred Roggin is.

The legendary sports anchor of NBC4 has been at the helm for the LA NBC affiliate since 1980, and Roggin will take a step back from the newsdesk and stop doing daily newscasts starting this Thursday. Roggin talked about his decision on his radio show Roggin & Rodney, which will continue. Roggin also wanted to make clear he’s not retiring and is just stepping away from regularly scheduled daily newscasts.

.@FredNBCLA: "Thursday at 5pm, that is going to be my final broadcast on @NBCLA. Let me say this, it will be my final broadcast of a regularly scheduled daily newscast." Full announcement: https://t.co/TJCytlKcu0 pic.twitter.com/lShvWAgS1W — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) January 24, 2023

Roggin was a part of an incredible run of LA sports. Roggin experienced phenomena like Fernandomania and Showtime and reported on many championship wins. Since he started at NBC4, Roggin reported on four World Series titles, 11 NBA championships, two college football national championships, a college basketball national championship, and two Super Bowls from LA based teams.

Roggin’s trophy cabinet includes 35 LA Emmy Awards, 30 Golden Mike Awards, five AP Awards, as well as lifetime achievement awards from the Los Angeles Press Club and the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California. Roggin is in the Southern California Sports Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame and the California Sports Hall of Fame.

Roggin hosted various sports shows over the years. In recent years, he hosted The Challenge, a half-hour show that consisted of highlights, interviews, coverage of local high school football, and a “Roggin’s Heroes” segment where Roggin highlights a local hero from the community.

[NBC4/@AM570LASports]