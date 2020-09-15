During Monday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants, Dan McNeil of Chicago’s 670 The Score sent out the following tweet about ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor: “NFL sideline reporter or a host for the AVN annual awards presentation?”

Yikes. The tweet was up for nearly 30 minutes, before McNeil finally deleted it (after he likely received several requests to do so).

McNeil co-hosts the McNeil & Parkins Show, which has the 2-6 p.m. CT weekday slot on WSCR-AM 670. He has been in Chicago sports radio for more than 30 years.

McNeil’s tweet comes after 670 The Score’s Bruce Levine tweeted a photoshopped political and vulgar image on Aug. 23, before deleting it and apologizing in a follow-up tweet. Levine was back on the air a week later, but has been silent on Twitter since the apology tweet.

In 2010, ESPN suspended Tony Kornheiser for two weeks after he said that Hannah Storm was in a “horrifying, horrifying outfit.”